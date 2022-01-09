Panjab University senate authorises V-C to fix syndicate poll dates amid objections

With the elected candidates from two constituencies yet to be notified, the Panjab University (PU) senate on Saturday authorised vice-chancellor Raj Kumar to fix the dates of the syndicate election.

The proposal was moved by senator Satya Pal Jain and was endorsed by most of the senate members, but opposed by some. The senate also authorised the V-C to fix the dates for allotment of faculties.

The senate meeting was held after a two-year gap and it ratified all the actions taken and orders passed by the V-C in the absence of the governing body. Eleven agenda items were tabled in the meeting for taking the decision.

“It may be recalled that the PU syndicate could not be constituted for the last two years, which has led to pendency of some important decisions, including the PU budget and the board of finance,” the university said in an official communiqué.

The elected candidates from two constituencies of the senate – faculties and teachers of affiliated arts colleges – are yet to be notified. Most of them belong to the Goyal group which had a majority in the previous senate and syndicate. Former senator, Navdeep Goyal, who is among the candidates yet to be notified, said, “Never in the past was the syndicate election held with an incomplete senate. Even in 2000 when the result of the registered graduate constituency was withheld on the directions of high court (HC), the syndicate election was not held till the complete senate was formed.”

Senator Satya Pal Jain, said, “The dates for the election are fixed by the syndicate and there is no syndicate presently. So how can its election be held? I gave a proposal and around 65 members out of 70 supported it.”

‘Proposal passed in haste’

Som Parkash, Union minister of state for commerce and industry, the nominated senator during the meeting objected to the way the proposal was passed. He said, “The proposal was passed in a hurry and I request that all the members are honoured and done in a democratic way.”

Few members object to online meeting

Three senators - President of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA), Mritunjay Kumar, Rajat Sandhir and Jatinder Grover, in a joint statement, said they protest the holding of an online senate meeting.

They said that it is completely illegal in the absence of any such provision in the PU calendar. “The online senate meeting has proved to be absolutely anti-democratic as the microphones were in the entire control of authorities who were allowing only certain members to speak and our audios were muted multiple times because what we spoke was not to their liking,” they said.

V-C asked to give hearing to dental faculty on promotions

The senate turned down the report of a committee regarding the promotion policy for the faculty members at DrHarvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, and authorised the vice-chancellor to give a hearing to the faculty members.

The syndicate, in its meeting in July 2020, had resolved to approve the report of the committee, which was formed in 2019 to give suggestions regarding the policy.

The report had recommended that the existing policy should continue, as it already had promotional avenues. The varsity had also submitted the report before the Punjab and Haryana high court following a plea by some dental faculty members.

However, deliberating on the matter on Saturday, the governing body did not approve the report, and authorised the V-C to give a hearing to the dental faculty members on the matter.

Senator Jagat Bhushan, a former principal of the dental institute, said, “Implementation of health and family welfare ministry’s Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) scheme for dental faculty is a viable solution.”

The dental faculty members had also maintained in the past that the DACP scheme had already been implemented for medical/dental teachers in all universities across the country.

In May 2019, 37 faculty members had approached the high court, arguing that PU had framed a promotion policy/career advancement scheme as per regulations of the University Grants Commission for faculty of all colleges. But the same benefit was not being given to faculty of the dental institute.

Thereafter, HC, in its June 2019 order, had directed PU and the Dental Council of India (DCI) to decide on a promotion policy for the dental faculty.

Other decisions

The PU senate approved the new fee structure and charges for NRI students of MSc forensic science and criminology. The NRI students will be charged 2,860 US Dollars per annum as tuition fee and development funds, which will be at par with the departments of microbiology and biochemistry. The senate also approved the recommendations of the board of finance (BoF) meeting held on January 7, 2020.