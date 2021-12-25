Panjab University senate to meet after two years on January 8

Even as the elected members from two constituencies are yet to be notified, the Panjab University (PU) senate is scheduled to meet on January 8, 2022, after a gap of two years.

Senate’s last meeting was held in December 2019, before the term of the last senate ended in October last year without fresh elections.

A meeting notice, issued by PU registrar Vikram Nayyar on Friday, stated that a meeting of the senate will be held on January 8, 2022, at 11am in the senate hall of the university. However, the agenda for the meeting is yet to be announced.

The development comes days after 35 members, including 33 elected members, were notified to the senate by Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the PU chancellor.

So far, 71 members, including 36 nominated by the chancellor, have been notified. Six members elected from the constituency of faculties and eight members elected from the constituency of the teachers of affiliated arts colleges are yet to be notified.

From both the constituencies, most of the members are from the Goyal group. The group had majority in the previous senate and syndicate as well.

The election to the PU senate was held from August this year after a delay of one year. The elections, which began on August 3, were first scheduled in August 2020, but were postponed by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The senate is a 91-member apex governing body of the university. While 36 are nominated by the Vice-President of India, two are nominated from the Punjab assembly, six are ex-officio members and the remaining 47 are elected from the eight constituencies.