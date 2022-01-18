Panjab University students protest closure of reading halls at AC Joshi library

A number of Panjab University (PU) students on Monday held a protest march from the AC Joshi library to the vice-chancellor’s office, demanding reopening of the library’s reading halls.

The reading halls on the first and third floors were closed by the varsity last week from January 13 to 16 amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, students said on Monday another notice was put up, announcing that the reading halls were closed till further orders.

Only the outer reading hall is open and is to be used at 50% capacity.

The protesting students and research scholars said closure of the reading halls and 50% seating limit in the outer reading hall was affecting their studies.

“It is exam time and students need to access the library. Students are following the safety protocols. When we reached the V-C office, no university official came to receive our memorandum, so we just hung it on the barricade,” said Aman of Punjab Students’ Union (PSU-Lalkaar).

Shopkeepers’ protest enters Day 4

Meanwhile, the Panjab University Traders’ Welfare Association kept shops closed for the fourth consecutive day in protest. They are demanding that in case of lease deed transfer, rent should remain as per the deed. The shopkeepers are also demanding that as classes are suspended at the varsity amid the pandemic, they should get at least 50% rebate on the lines of other universities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}