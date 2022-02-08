Panjab University to reopen campus for more students in March

Panjab University (PU) has decided to reopen the campus for more students, immediately after the end of semester examinations on March 3.

According to an announcement made by the university on Monday, the varsity said that all departments will reopen in physical mode for all postgraduate (PG) and final-year undergraduate (UG) students .

The varsity’s decision comes after the Chandigarh administration allowed higher educational institutes to function physically from February. Till the last semester, PU had only allowed research scholars and final-year students of some PG courses to return to campus.

Riders for hostellers

Hostel accommodation will be provided on merit basis to students. These students will be required to produce a consent letter from the parents mentioning that their wards will follow all SOPs/directions issued by the government and university from time to time.

Also, students have to submit an undertaking through their respective department heads that if the situation demands, they will vacate the hostel. Moreover, students must be fully vaccinated and have a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours of reporting to the hostel. Guest/visitor entry will not be allowed in the varsity hostels till further orders.

Meanwhile, the varsity students also welcomed the decision of the University. Nikhil Narmeta of NSUI, said, “It is a good decision that varsity has finally allowed the students to return to campus. This will prove beneficial for the students who have relied on online education during the pandemic.”