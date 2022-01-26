Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panjab University told to resolve pending issues of affiliated colleges

The higher education department of Punjab has asked Panjab University to immediately resolve pending issues of its affiliated colleges
Punjab secretary of higher education, Krishan Kumar, recently wrote to the university, where he outlined pending issues related to affiliation, admission process and faculty among others. (HT FIle)
Updated on Jan 26, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByDar Ovais, Chandigarh

The higher education department of Punjab has asked Panjab University to immediately resolve pending issues of its affiliated colleges.

Punjab secretary of higher education, Krishan Kumar, recently wrote to the university, where he outlined pending issues related to affiliation, admission process and faculty among others. The letter has also urged the varsity to resolve the issues and issue necessary approval or clarification to the respective colleges.

PU has around 200 affiliated colleges, of which around 170 are in different districts of Punjab. Most of the issues highlighted in the letter are related to the affiliation process. It includes pending affiliation of BCom, BBA, BCA and BSc courses at government college east, Ludhiana, and physical education in degree classes of DAV College for women, Ferozepur Cantonment.

Some of the issues related to examination work are – pending dated marksheet due to non-submission of SC students’ scholarship fee at MBG Government College, Pojewal, and pending remuneration of a few colleges.

PU’s dean College Development Council (DCDC), Anju Suri, was not available for comments. However, a university official on condition of anonymity said that the respective branches have been informed about these pending issues.

No extension of affiliation granted yet

Meanwhile, PU is yet to grant extension of affiliation to colleges for 2021-22 academic session, even as almost half the session already over. Although inspections have been conducted by the varsity’s committees at around 60 affiliated colleges this year, the matter is yet to be taken up for approval.

Usually, the inspection committees visit the colleges in April and May, following which reports are submitted which are later taken up by the affiliation committee. However, reportedly no such committee has been formed during this session so far.

Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is a Chandigarh-based Hindustan Times correspondent who covers higher education.

