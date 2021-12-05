Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panjab University zonal youth & heritage festival kicks off

Over 700 participants from 22 colleges affiliated to Panjab University participated in the Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage festival, Zone-B, commenced at GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, on Saturday.
A student making rangoli at Panjab University Zonal Youth Festival organised at GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Making a return after a pandemic-induced two-year hiatus, the Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage festival, Zone-B, commenced at GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, on Saturday.

Over 700 participants from 22 colleges affiliated to Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, are competing in over 63 events in the four-day festival, the theme for which is “Love and Respect Nature”.

Sakatar Singh Bal, additional deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, and Randhir Kaur, deputy commissioner of the state taxation, were chief guests at the event. Several other dignitaries were also present on the occasion including Navjeet Singh (PCS), who was the guest of honour.

The inaugural day saw performances in a range of music events, including group shabad, bhajan, group song and instrumental (Indian), folk song, classical music vocal, gazal, geet, percussion and non-percussion, folk instruments and orchestra.

Besides, students also competed in various art-related events including on-the-spot painting, photography, collage making, clay modeling, rangoli, poster making, cartooning and still-life drawing.

