chandigarh news

Panpiat's Krishan Kumar among three navy personnel killed on INS Ranvir

Krishan Kumar, 48, master chief petty officer first class (MCPO), a resident of Panipat’s Sutana village, was among the three navy personnel killed in an explosion onboard Indian Naval Ship (INS) Ranvir at the naval dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday
Krishan Kumar, 48, master chief petty officer first class (MCPO). (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A pall of gloom descended on his native village in Panipat as the news of his death reached there. The villagers and relatives gathered at his elder brother Subhash’s residence to express their condolences and console the bereaved family.

As per the family, Krishan had joined the navy in his early twenties and was posted in Cochin. Krishan’s elder brother Vishnu Chand had also died in the line of duty while serving the Indian Army in 2014.

Krishan is survived by his two sons, a daughter and wife. His daughter works in a private company while his sons are studying.

Karambir Singh, a resident of the village, said Krishan and his family had shifted to Mumbai long ago and his elder brother Subhash was living in the village.

Panipat deputy commissioner Sushil Sarwan said Krishan’s body will reach the village at 1.30pm on Thursday and the last rites will be performed with full state honours.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. “A tearful tribute to martyrdom of Krishan of Panipat and other sailors in the accident aboard Indian Navy warship INS Ranvir. I pray to God to give place to the departed souls at his feet and speedy recovery of the injured jawans. May the Lord give strength to the bereaved families,” he tweeted.

