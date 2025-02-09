Panthers, Challengers dominate opponents with convincing wins

Punjab Panthers emerged victorious against Manohar Mavericks by four wickets in a thrilling encounter on Day 3 of Chandrashekhar Azad T20 Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Panchkula, on Sunday. Players in action during Chandrashekhar Azad T20 Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Opting to field first, Punjab Panthers restricted Manohar Mavericks to 189/4 in 20 overs, with Dushyant Thamman (40) and Abhijeet Garg (36) leading the charge. In response, Panthers, once struggling at 116/5, recovered well, backed by the unbeaten knock of Ankit Kaushik (60 off 27 balls).

Skipper Manan Vohra also scored 54 off 31 runs, helping his team achieve the target at the loss of six wickets with just two balls to spare.

In another match of the day, City Challengers outclassed Talanoa Tigers, securing a one-sided victory by 42 runs.

Batting first, City Challengers posted a competitive total of 171/9 with a fine contribution from Mohd Arslan Khan (63 off 28). Vishu Kashyap (4/22) was the pick of the bowler from the opposition.

In response, Talanoa Tigers struggled against disciplined bowling from Hartejassvi Kapoor (3/24), Anirudh (2/20) and Amrit Lubana (2/22) wickets), who bundled out the entire team for 129 in 18.3 overs. A valiant 39-run effort by Rajangad Bawa was not enough to carry the Tigers to a win.

Being organised by the UT Cricket Association (UTCA), the tournament features six franchise-owned teams. Entry is free, with the matches also being broadcasted live on Fancode. The grand finale is scheduled on February 23.