Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panthers, Challengers dominate opponents with convincing wins

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 09, 2025 08:18 PM IST

Punjab Panthers beat Manohar Mavericks by four wickets in the Chandrashekhar Azad T20 Tournament. City Challengers won against Talanoa Tigers by 42 runs.

Punjab Panthers emerged victorious against Manohar Mavericks by four wickets in a thrilling encounter on Day 3 of Chandrashekhar Azad T20 Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Panchkula, on Sunday.

Players in action during Chandrashekhar Azad T20 Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Players in action during Chandrashekhar Azad T20 Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Opting to field first, Punjab Panthers restricted Manohar Mavericks to 189/4 in 20 overs, with Dushyant Thamman (40) and Abhijeet Garg (36) leading the charge. In response, Panthers, once struggling at 116/5, recovered well, backed by the unbeaten knock of Ankit Kaushik (60 off 27 balls).

Skipper Manan Vohra also scored 54 off 31 runs, helping his team achieve the target at the loss of six wickets with just two balls to spare.

In another match of the day, City Challengers outclassed Talanoa Tigers, securing a one-sided victory by 42 runs.

Batting first, City Challengers posted a competitive total of 171/9 with a fine contribution from Mohd Arslan Khan (63 off 28). Vishu Kashyap (4/22) was the pick of the bowler from the opposition.

In response, Talanoa Tigers struggled against disciplined bowling from Hartejassvi Kapoor (3/24), Anirudh (2/20) and Amrit Lubana (2/22) wickets), who bundled out the entire team for 129 in 18.3 overs. A valiant 39-run effort by Rajangad Bawa was not enough to carry the Tigers to a win.

Being organised by the UT Cricket Association (UTCA), the tournament features six franchise-owned teams. Entry is free, with the matches also being broadcasted live on Fancode. The grand finale is scheduled on February 23.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On