Panthers Party protests outside Nirvachan Bhawan, seeks publication of delimitation report

Seeking immediate publication of the delimitation report followed by early assembly elections in J&K, former minister and chairman of the Panthers Party Harsh Dev Singh along with party activists held a protest demonstration outside Nirvachan Bhawan here on Friday.

The infuriated protesters raised slogans accusing the BJP government of colluding with the delimitation commission in delaying and denying the assembly elections to satiate its vested political interests.

The party leaders questioned the credibility of the delimitation commission for inexplicable procrastination of publication of its much-trumpeted draft report in the public domain despite a lapse of 22 months since its constitution.

Alleging subversion of democracy in J&K post Article 370 abrogation, Harsh Dev Singh claimed that the BJP-led government appeared to be averse to the idea of holding assembly elections in the new setup.

“Where is Delimitation Commission? Has it gone missing? Why its draft report has not been put in the public domain as of now? While the BJP regime was drum beating over the ‘fudged narrative’ of increase of seats for Jammu, the fact remained that it had failed to initiate any concrete action except the constitution of the Delimitation Commission on March 6, 2020. The rumours were agog that the commission was dancing to the tunes of the BJP government,” he said.

Harsh further said, “It has been intentionally delaying the process to deny elections in J&K to allow the saffron party to run its proxy rule in the erstwhile Dogra state through its chosen ones.”

He further added that while delimitation of DDC constituencies in J&K was effected within one week by the present dispensation in 2020, the draft report of the Delimitation Commission which was supposed to be put in the public domain had failed to see the light of the day despite the term of commission nearing its completion.