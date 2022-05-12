Panthic gathering: Moderate, radical Akalis put up united front for release of Sikh prisoners

In a rare development in the recent history of Sikh politics, moderate and radical Akalis joined hands on Wednesday to fight for the release of Sikh prisoners serving life imprisonment in various terror cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rare display of unity took place during a “panthic gathering” called by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at its headquarters Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Amritsar on the directive of Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was seen sitting with pro-Khalistan Akali faction, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) presidents Paramjit Singh Sarna and Manjit Singh GK, who owe allegiance to separate Akali factions in Delhi. Former Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, Baljit Singh Daduwal was also present in the meeting.

The leaders, who support different ideologies and are usually seen opposing Badal, put up a united front during the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Badal, who heads the main and moderate faction of Akalis, said, “Today I touched feet of (Simranjit Singh) Mann sahib. I respect him a lot. Irrespective of our political differences, we all give due respect to his seniority, sacrifice and struggle.”

“It’s a historic day today as Khalsa Panth responded in one voice to the call given by religious Parliament of Sikhs,” he added.

Addressing the meeting, GK said, “No doubt we have fought elections against each other and will fight again, but we will be united on issues concerning the qaum (community). We will stand with the SGPC (which is controlled by Badal-led SAD) for the welfare of Sikh prisoners and their families”.

Hinting at fighting SGPC polls together, Sarna said, “The upcoming SGPC polls should be fought with this kind of unity.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Expressing faith in the efforts of SGPC and its chief Dhami, Badal said, “Decisions taken by the SGPC will be supported by SAD. Now, there is a bigger responsibility on the shoulders of Dhami Sahib. The entire qaum has united under his leadership.”

Mann, meanwhile, asked the SGPC to endorse the resolution of Khalistan that it passed in 1946 in presence of the then SAD leader Master Tara Singh.

Badal sough the release of Jagtar Singh Hawara, one of the convicts in former CM Beant Singh’s assassination case, his (Hawara’s) fellow convict Balwant Singh Rajoana and Delhi Bomb blast convict Davinderpal Singh Bhullar.

GK demanded unified-prison code in the country.

3 resolutions passed

During the meeting, three resolutions were unanimously passed regarding the release of Sikh prisoners, including forming a joint committee, meeting the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister of the country and chief ministers and governors of different states, and starting an intensified struggle if need be.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, it was resolved to appeal to all Sikh Members of Parliament (MPs), irrespective of their political affiliation, to raise their voice in favour of Sikh prisoners in both the Houses. A resolution seeking cancellation of “false” cases registered against Sikh youths in connection with Patiala violence was also passed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON