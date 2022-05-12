Panthic gathering: Moderate, radical Akalis put up united front for release of Sikh prisoners
In a rare development in the recent history of Sikh politics, moderate and radical Akalis joined hands on Wednesday to fight for the release of Sikh prisoners serving life imprisonment in various terror cases.
The rare display of unity took place during a “panthic gathering” called by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at its headquarters Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Amritsar on the directive of Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was seen sitting with pro-Khalistan Akali faction, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) presidents Paramjit Singh Sarna and Manjit Singh GK, who owe allegiance to separate Akali factions in Delhi. Former Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, Baljit Singh Daduwal was also present in the meeting.
The leaders, who support different ideologies and are usually seen opposing Badal, put up a united front during the meeting.
Badal, who heads the main and moderate faction of Akalis, said, “Today I touched feet of (Simranjit Singh) Mann sahib. I respect him a lot. Irrespective of our political differences, we all give due respect to his seniority, sacrifice and struggle.”
“It’s a historic day today as Khalsa Panth responded in one voice to the call given by religious Parliament of Sikhs,” he added.
Addressing the meeting, GK said, “No doubt we have fought elections against each other and will fight again, but we will be united on issues concerning the qaum (community). We will stand with the SGPC (which is controlled by Badal-led SAD) for the welfare of Sikh prisoners and their families”.
Hinting at fighting SGPC polls together, Sarna said, “The upcoming SGPC polls should be fought with this kind of unity.”
Expressing faith in the efforts of SGPC and its chief Dhami, Badal said, “Decisions taken by the SGPC will be supported by SAD. Now, there is a bigger responsibility on the shoulders of Dhami Sahib. The entire qaum has united under his leadership.”
Mann, meanwhile, asked the SGPC to endorse the resolution of Khalistan that it passed in 1946 in presence of the then SAD leader Master Tara Singh.
Badal sough the release of Jagtar Singh Hawara, one of the convicts in former CM Beant Singh’s assassination case, his (Hawara’s) fellow convict Balwant Singh Rajoana and Delhi Bomb blast convict Davinderpal Singh Bhullar.
GK demanded unified-prison code in the country.
3 resolutions passed
During the meeting, three resolutions were unanimously passed regarding the release of Sikh prisoners, including forming a joint committee, meeting the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister of the country and chief ministers and governors of different states, and starting an intensified struggle if need be.
Also, it was resolved to appeal to all Sikh Members of Parliament (MPs), irrespective of their political affiliation, to raise their voice in favour of Sikh prisoners in both the Houses. A resolution seeking cancellation of “false” cases registered against Sikh youths in connection with Patiala violence was also passed.
-
BBMP election likely to serve as key to gauge urban voter sentiment
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city's civic body elections, if held, presents the Bharatiya Janata Party with an opportunity to win the support of the biggest urban population in the state and a chance to increase its tally in the 2023 assembly elections, according to multiple people aware of the developments. The Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) managed to get two seats.
-
Power theft in Ludhiana: 39 violators nabbed, ₹13.8 lakh collected in fine
The enforcement wing of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Wednesday nabbed 39 power pilferers and collected around ₹13.8 lakh in fine from them during raids conducted in Sahnewal and Unit No.3, Focal Point. Seven enforcement squads, accompanied by local police teams, raided residential areas including Tibba village, Natt, Saani, Nandpur and Dharod.
-
Saffron flag hoisted on mosque in Belagavi, FIR lodged: Police
A case of defiling a place of worship was registered on Wednesday against unknown persons for hoisting a saffron flag on a mosque in Belagavi district, about 500 km from Bengaluru. “A case is registered and an FIR is done against unknown accused. We are working on it (case) and have not found anyone (of the accused),” said Laxman Nimbargi, the superintendent of police, Belagavi rural district.
-
Ranas to perform maha aarti in Delhi on the day of Uddhav’s Mumbai rally
Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Wednesday announced that they would hold maha aarti and chant Hanuman Chalisa at an old Hanuman temple in Delhi on May 14, the day Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is slated to address a public rally in Mumbai. The MP said she was shocked to see the way the delegation of Shiv Sena enquired about her health at Lilavati Hospital.
-
Heroin worth ₹434 crore seized at Delhi airport, raids in Punjab and Haryana
New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Wednesday said it has seized 62kg of heroin worth ₹434 crore through a consignment that arrived at the air cargo complex of the India Gandhi International airport. A DRI official said the consignment was intercepted based on a tip-off, adding that the importer of the consignment was apprehended while some other suspects are currently being interrogated. Last year, over 3,300kg of heroin was seized by DRI.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics