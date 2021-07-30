Papier-mâché to help promote Urdu in J&K

When art meets language, the result is colourful poetry. Kashmir’s traditional art of papier-mâché will soon be used to promote Urdu language and vice-versa.

The National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), New Delhi, and Craft Development Institute, Srinagar, have come together to offer a six-month certificate course in papier-mâché in Jammu and Kashmir.

The first batch of 40 students will undertake the papier-mâché course in two shifts from October and the medium of learning will be Urdu. An important part of the initiative will be the focus on calligraphy.

“The course will help students learn Urdu and they will also get trained in the art and skill of papier-mâché and calligraphy,” said SM Khurram, a research officer at the council.

An artist giving finishing touches to a papier-mâché artefact in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/HT file)

Skilling up for youngsters

Papier-mâché is the detailed art of making different shapes of products using paper pulp and then painting those shapes. It involves the application of paper pulp over wooden moulds, sun drying, polishing and painting the final shape with rich colour motifs.

The art is believed to have entered Kashmir with Sufi saint Mir Syed Ali Hamadani bringing artists with him from central Asia and teaching this art to Kashmiris in the late 14th and early 15th century.

Earlier this month, skill development department secretary and Craft Development Institute director Nazim Zai Khan and NCPUL director Akeel Ahmad signed an agreement, finalising the execution of the course.

“The signing is one step forward towards promoting Urdu through handicrafts, increasing awareness, knowledge, skill and employability of local youngsters with mutual understanding of both institutions,” a J&K government spokesman said.

Technical, financial and linguistic help

Khurram said that CDI has the technical expertise to run the vocational course, while the NCPUL will provide financial and linguistic help.

“In the art of papier-mâché, calligraphy is also included. Nowadays, papier-mâché is widely used for decorating homes. The aim is that the students not only learn Urdu but also acquire a skill. So that they can earn after doing the course,” he said.

Craft Development Institute faculty member Hina Qazi said that the students will get a skill set of all things related to papier-mâché besides learning about the language. “We are hiring master artisans of papier-mâché to teach the students besides other faculty. At the end, the students will produce products that will be exhibited,” she said.

Khurram said that standard study material and books are being put together for the course. “We are translating some quality material and books by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Commonwealth Education Learning on papier-mâché from English to Urdu,” he said.

An artist displays freshly painted papier-mâché articles in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Paper pulp to mesmerising motifs

Papier-mâché is made using pulp from scrap paper that is first soaked in water and then beaten in a mortar using a wooden pestle. The paper paste is then given different shapes on a mould and dried in the sun. The raw moulded objects are then given a finish by artists using metal tools and then painted over with mesmerising motifs, colours and shapes. Calligraphy forms an important part of both the Urdu language and papier-mâché painting.

Papier-mâché products include vases, boxes, trays, replicas of animals and birds and religious symbols.