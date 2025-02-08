Paragliding pilots for capping per day flights at Himachal’s Bir-Billing

Even as majority of the commercial pilots suspended tandem paragliding flights at Bir-Billing on Thursday they also pushed for operating under a single body along with limiting the number of flights for a pilot per day. In recent years, the spurt in paragliding mishaps in Himachal has claimed the lives of several paragliders, including some foreigner. (File)

The majority of commercial pilots also remained off work on Friday. They intend to work under a single union and limit each pilot to a maximum of two flights per day to enhance safety. Most of the commercial paragliding pilots at Bir-Billing are associated with Billing Paragliding Association (BPA) and the Paragliding Pilots Union. Nearly a dozen registered operators are also at Bir-Billing.

A pilot said that they work under operators and are at times pressured to complete many flights. This rush to maximize flights increases the risk of accidents.

Chamel Thakur, who is a paragliding pilot, said, “Now, we have decided that commercial pilots will work as a unit, and we are in the process of drafting operating measures which will be followed by all pilots working under the union. Accidents have been happening, which tarnishes the reputation of the sport. Bir-Billing is one of the best paragliding sites in the world and we must protect its image. Our goal is to ensure safer operations and make flying more secure.”

He added, “We suggest limiting pilots to two flights per day during winter and a maximum of three flights per day in summer. The majority of pilots support these changes, and we will resume flights shortly.”

Another pilot, seeking anonymity, said, “BPA and Pilot union have around 210 pilots and now majority pilots want to work under one body (Pilot union). While the majority of the pilots are supportive, some pilots and operators are against it.”

They also met Baijnath sub divisional magistrate on Thursday regarding the issue.

In recent years, the spurt in paragliding mishaps in Himachal has claimed the lives of dozens of paragliders, including some foreigners. As the state’s picturesque landscapes continue to attract thrill-seeking tourists, questions about safety standards in the adventure sports industry have taken centre stage. This year so far, three deaths have been reported in paragliding mishaps – one each in Dharamshala, Kullu and Manali.

Billing Paragliding Association (BPA) president Anurag Sharma said, “This is a good decision to limit the number of flights per day for a pilot as it will decrease the risk of accidents. Pilots will not work in any hurry to make more flights.”

Meanwhile, in Dharamshala the district aero-sports club is in talks with the paragliding operators to make a single counter for the bookings. A meeting was also held in this regard on Friday and is expected to be followed by another meeting in coming days.