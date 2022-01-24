Parakram Diwas: Haryana CM calls upon youth to take inspiration from Netaji

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday unveiled a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at a park named after him at MLA Hostel in Sector 3, Chandigarh, to mark the countrywide celebrations of Parakram Diwas on the revolutionary’s 125th birth anniversary. Khattar said that the occasion is a golden opportunity to remember pivotal contributions made by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and many others towards the freedom movement.

“I call upon the youth of the nation to dedicate their lives to serve the country, while taking inspiration from the ideals and sacrifices made by Netaji,” added Khattar.

Despite heavy rains, Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta, development and panchayats minister Devender Singh Babla, deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa, Bihar Vidhan Sabha speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria and Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal were present on this occasion. Similar programmes were also organised at 75 locations across Haryana at village and ward levels.

The CM said that Netaji was an unparalleled leader, who by leading Azad Hind Fauj had proudly kept the torch of freedom burning not only on Indian soil but also across the globe.

“Despite cracking the toughest examination of Indian Civil Service (ICS) at the age of 23 only, as wished by his father, Netaji pursued his passion of serving the country,” Khattar added.

Governor pays floral tribute

In a quiet and solemn ceremony organised at Punjab Raj Bhawan, Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and other officials paid floral tribute to Netaji.

The governor said that Netaji personified valour, determination and sacrifice and played an invaluable role in liberating our motherland from the yoke of British rule. The nation will forever be grateful to Netaji for his enormous contribution in India’s struggle for freedom, said Purohit.