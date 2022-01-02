Parents’ union member booked for garlanding DEO with slippers in Ludhiana

A day after a parents’ association member garlanded a secondary district education officer with slippers, the police booked the former for trespassing, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, committing an obscene act in a public place and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty on Saturday.

The accused, Rajinder Kumar Ghai, had accused the district education officer (DEO), Lakhvir Singh Samra, of not taking action against a physical training teacher who allegedly molested a student, following which he garlanded Samra with slippers at his office on Friday.

The DEO told the police that members of the parents’ association had met him on the pretext of honouring him and to get pictures clicked with him.Initially, Samra refused to accept any garland, but when the union members insisted, he agreed.

“Ghai garlanded me with slippers while other members were garlanding me with flowers. It was only when I began removing the garland, did I notice the slippers strung to it,” he told the police, adding that Ghai had clicked pictures of him wearing the garland to blackmail him.

Teachers’ associations protest

Hundreds of members of different teachers’ unions protested outside the DC office, demanding immediate arrest of the accused and raised slogans in support of the DEO.

A protester, principal Amandeep Singh, said the protest will not end until the accused was arrested. “He should be behind bars as he has not only disrespected an honest and respectable officer, but has also defamed the education department.”

The protesters demanded a comprehensive probe into the matter, suspecting the involvement of a few senior officials. “It is a bigger conspiracy and needs to be exposed. We suspect a few senior officials in the department to be part of this power tussle”, said another principal.

Notably, Ghai had earlier sent texts to a few journalists revealing his plans, following which the teachers’ unions requested the police to probe their role as well.

Charan Singh Sarabha, veteran teacher’s union president, said the DEO could have only have transferred the teacher. “The DEO is not a police officer and cannot arrest the teacher. He, however, submitted a report with seniors and transferred the teacher immediately”, said Sarabha.

Teachers’ unions are likely to stage a bigger protest on Monday in case police fail to arrest the accused. Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union also supported the DEO.

The case

A probe was launched against the PT teacher by deputy DEO, secondary, Charanjit Singh, on December 22, after Rajinder Ghai filed a complaint with the chief minister’s office.

Ghai had claimed that since DEO did not take any action though 10 days had elapsed, and was trying to save the teacher. The teacher had been already transferred to a boy’s school by the DEO. The DEO, on realising the indignity meted out to him, had confronted Ghai and told him that an inquiry report had already been submitted to senior officials for action.

