Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pargat Singh releases vision document to resolve issues of non-resident Punjabis
chandigarh news

Pargat Singh releases vision document to resolve issues of non-resident Punjabis

Commending role of non-residents in development of Punjab, NRIs affairs minister Pargat Singh says government is fully committed to address their issues
Punjab NRIs affairs minister Pargat Singh
Published on Dec 15, 2021 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab NRIs affairs minister Pargat Singh on Tuesday released a vision document and announced some initiatives to resolve issues relating to non-resident Punjabis.

Unveiling the document at a press conference in Chandigarh, Pargat said the state government was fully committed to address issues of NRIs pertaining to their properties, financials aspects through an efficient mechanism, which would foster sense of safety and security among them.

Commending their role in the overall development of Punjab, the minister said that every possible effort would be made by the state government to enhance connect of young generations of non-resident Punjabis with the state.

Pargat said that enhancing the tourism facilities, besides motivating them to visit India, Punjab in particular, as tourists was also another goal of the state government. He also stated that cultural exchange programmes and summer courses would also be initiated at school and university levels. The NRIs from the state would be facilitated for setting up business in Punjab by providing the ease of doing business and requisite incentives along with single-window system, he said.

A financial and commercial activities-related wing would be set up in the NRI commission or a separate body would be created wherein all such issues will be resolved, he added.

