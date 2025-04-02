Parking woes: Ludhiana MC undertakes 1st-of-its-kind 3D survey of roads

The municipal corporation (MC) has successfully completed a first-of-its-kind “3D total station survey” of all major municipal roads in the city. This initiative, taken on the direction of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, aligns with global best practices of smart road asset management (SRAM) model, widely used in advanced urban centres across the world. The survey has covered 18 major traffic bottlenecks, 12 accident black spots, critical parking areas, unregulated on-street parking, informal parking zones, and encroachments (HT Photo for representation)

According to MC officials, this comprehensive 3D digital survey provides accurate geospatial data of road corridors, serving as a foundational tool for a wide range of interventions including smart asset management of roads and associated infrastructure; Identification and resolution of drainage and waterlogging issues; Mapping and enumeration of trees and natural obstructions; Detection of fixed and movable hindrances such as electric poles, telephone lines, kiosks, etc; Planning for realignment and removal of encroachments; Scientific redesign of junctions and traffic corridors; Development of structured parking plans and resolution of on-street parking issues etc.

The survey spans over 50km of Ludhiana’s primary mobility corridors including Old GT Road (Sherpur to Jalandhar Bypass via Jagraon Bridge); Jagraon Bridge to Ferozepur Road Octroi; Lakkar Bridge to Hambran Road Octroi; Samrala Chowk to Bharat Nagar Chowk; Samrala Chowk to Chandigarh Road Octroi; Atam Park T-Point to 200 Feet Road; Bhai Bala Chowk to Phullanwal Chowk (Pakhowal Road); Vishwakarma Chowk to GNDEC (Gill Road); Rahon Road and Tajpur Road.

In addition, digital records for Delhi–Jalandhar Road is being formally obtained from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure integration of national and municipal mobility data.

The survey has also covered 18 major traffic bottlenecks identified jointly by the traffic police and local NGOs. Engineering teams under municipal corporation Ludhiana (MCL) have already begun preparing technical drawings and data-backed redesign solutions for these locations.

Importantly, 12 accident black spots falling under MCL jurisdiction have undergone complete road safety audits and detailed engineering designs have been finalised. These will soon be implemented to reduce crash risk and improve commuter safety.

Additionally, the survey has shed light on critical parking issues along these corridors. Unregulated on-street parking, informal parking zones, and encroachments have been mapped in detail. This data will now help in the creation of structured parking zones, support traffic enforcement, and help reclaim public space for smoother vehicular flow and improved pedestrian safety.

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said that this 3D survey marks a transformative step in how Ludhiana envisions and manages its roads. Dachalwal also highlighted that it’s not just a survey—it’s the foundation of a smarter, safer, and more inclusive urban future. “From asset management to junction redesign, from drainage to parking—this data will empower our in-house teams to make informed, timely, and citizen-centric decisions. We are proud to be setting a model for other cities to follow,” said Dachalwal.