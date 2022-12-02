PART 1: PGI HEALTH CHECK | PGI’s emergency gasping for breath

When Hilal Ahmed Bhat noticed his two-and-half month-old daughter Fatima Jaan’s head enlarge, he rushed her to a government hospital in Anantnag in south Kashmir only to be told that she had a tumour in the brain. The infant underwent a surgery at Shireen Bagh Srinagar Super Speciality Hospital in January. After 10 months, she was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for the second surgery and her 38-year-old father, who works as a private driver with a monthly income of ₹20,000, headed to Chandigarh without thinking twice.

“Travelling from Srinagar to Chandigarh on November 15 wasn’t as difficult as finding our way through the PGI’s emergency. At first, it’s chaotic for all you can hear is screams of patients, prayers of their attendants and calls for help. Fatima needed hospitalisation but with no bed available doctors suggested we get hold of a stretcher trolley and they would treat her. They have kept their word and we’re grateful they didn’t turn us away,” says Bhat.

There are hundreds of patient attendants like him in the only tertiary research centre of the region that sees more than 120 fresh admissions daily in its emergency and trauma units running at double the capacity, overburdened with referrals with most cases coming from Punjab.

Though PGI’s emergency ward has a capacity of only 109 beds, more than 350 patients are “admitted” on trolleys and stretchers at any given point of time. The stretchers are lined up in corridors and anywhere space is available in the hall. The patients in corridors literally wait it out in the biting cold with no place for attendants, many of who can be seen holding up IV fluid bottles in the absence of stands.

The situation is no better in the advanced trauma centre (ATC), which was set up to admit 100 patients requiring treatment from multiple surgical specialties. The ATC has 200-225 patients on trolleys at any time of the day or night.

FOR, BY AND WITH PATIENTS

Admitting that no patient is turned back from PGI, institute director Dr Vivek Lal says, “There is a Supreme Court ruling that if a patient comes to the emergency of any hospital, it has to give them medical care. Patients can only be referred to another facility if they are stable for travelling. We don’t refer any patient from here and do our best to save lives. This institute stands for the patients, by the patients and with the patients.”

The PGI authorities say 7,191 patients have been admitted in its trauma centre so far this year, while 12,949 patients were admitted in the emergency till November 24. In November, the ATC got 578 patients, while 1,112 were admitted in the emergency. Nearly 30 patients are admitted to the trauma centre, while 60-70 new patients are treated at the emergency daily.

DOCTORS ON 20-HOUR DUTY

There is an acute shortage of doctors and paramedical staff at the hospital to handle the over 700 patients admitted at just the emergency and trauma centre. “Our emergency room staff are overworked and patients suffer due to the prolonged waiting. Doctors work 18-20 hours at stretch, at times without breaks,” says a senior resident doctor from the internal medicine department, requesting anonymity. He says that in the ICU of the emergency alone, there are around 50 patients at any time but only four junior doctors, a senior doctor and four nurses to attend to them.

Besides trust, lack of healthcare facilities in their hometowns drives patients to this institute. Sarabjeet Kaur, 28, of Khanna, for instance, was referred to PGI on October 28 after a gall bladder surgery at the civil hospital there. “Doctors operated upon me after stones were detected in my gall bladder, but the surgery went wrong and I was referred to PGI. I’ve been on a stretcher in the corridor for a month but am getting the best treatment. At least, I wasn’t turned back,” she says.

Hari Chand, 60, has also been undergoing treatment on a trolley on the ramp in the emergency ward. “I belong to Una district in Himachal Pradesh and am suffering from cancer in the urinary tract. There is no specialised care of this level in my home state,” he says.

PUNJAB REFERS MOST PATIENTS

Over 90% patients in the emergency and ATC are referred cases, mostly from Punjab, where government hospitals are either short of specialists, equipment or saddled with non-operational technology.

According to the institute’s financial report of 2021-22, as many as 81,387 patients were admitted. Of them, 40.5% patients were from Punjab, 20.5% from Haryana, 13.7% from Himachal Pradesh, 13.4% from Chandigarh, 5.1% from Uttar Pradesh, 2.5% from Uttarakhand, and 1.2% patients from Jammu and Kashmir. Only 3.1% patients were from other states.

“50% of the patients referred to the PGI’s emergency can easily be managed in peripheral hospitals,” says Dr Lal.

In Punjab, three trauma centres were opened by the government in Jalandhar, Pathankot and Khanna, a decade ago, and one each in Ferozepur and Fazilka are in the final stages of completion. Yet, none of them are operational.

The location of these trauma centres are neither suitable for patients nor are they equipped and staffed, says a senior PGI doctor, requesting anonymity. None of the trauma units in Punjab have a neurosurgeon to treat head injuries. “There is no neurosurgeon in any government hospital in the state,” he says.

Punjab health secretary Ajoy Sharma says, “The state government is focusing on improving healthcare in Punjab. A committee has been constituted to look into the gaps in the functioning of the five trauma centres. We are in the process of recruiting more manpower, including specialists. PGI has advanced facilities and people themselves prefer it in an emergency.”

The government hospitals in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh also don’t have adequate medical testing facilities and MRI scan facility. “At many hospitals, there are no doctors after 5pm and each and every patient gets referred to PGI. Even the two other government hospitals in Chandigarh, Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, refer critical patients here,” the PGI doctor says.

BE BETTER EQUIPPED

Dr Sanjay Jain, head, department of internal medicine, who is in-charge of PGI’s emergency, says, “Due to the rush, doctors are only able to provide quantity care not quality care. Though each doctor tries his/her best, they don’t get time to counsel the patient.”

“The treatment at PGI is best in terms of quality and affordability but if patients get the same in their hometown, they won’t have to travel all the way here. Government hospitals should be better equipped with staff and technology. Tele-medicine should be promoted. There should be better communication and coordination between government and private hospitals, especially in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, so that PGI can manage referral cases better,” he adds.