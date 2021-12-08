Participation of sangat shrinking in all gurdwaras: SGPC chief

Harjinder Singh Dhami, 65, the newly elected president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex Sikh body that is responsible for the management of gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, says he is a sewadar (servant) of the community who takes everyone along. Once a chela (follower) of Gurcharan Singh Tohra, today he is his one-time arch rival Parkash Singh Badal’s loyalist. “Sometimes, you have to take positions according to the need of the hour,” he says candidly in an interview in Amritsar. Excerpts:

Q: How do you see Tohra’s protégé being on two top SGPC positions, after his death?

It is rightly said that we were with Gurcharan Singh Tohra sahib once, but now we are closer to (Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh) Badal sahib now. There were many groups in the Akali Dal. Amid this factionalism, Badal sahib blessed me. He is a big leader of the Panth and has always honoured me. Now, I am with him and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal. We remain firm on the stand and are not men who shift our loyalty.

Why did you support Tohra in the Badal-Tohra feud in 1999?

Sometimes, you have to take positions according to the need of the hour. Yes, I supported Tohra sahib. However, Sardar Parkash Singh Badal was president of the Akali Dal when I was allotted a ticket in the SGPC general house elections in 1996. Then, Tohra sahib became president. I was taken into the executive committee. When one works with the president in this core panel, proximity with him is natural. Secondly, Tohra sahib was not an ordinary president. He was an institution in himself. I was inspired by his personality. So, associating my name with him was certain. However, Sardar Badal showed a lot of affection, too. Thanks to him, I remained chairman of the Hoshiarpur Improvement Trust from 2009-12. I am called the ‘chela (follower)’ of Tohra Sahib, but I will also be glad if I’m called ‘chela’ of Badal sahib.

SGPC has not got an influential chief like Tohra so far.

Jathedar Tohra had his own stature. He had a big skill. He along with Badal sahib devoted their whole life to the Panth. They are tall personalities having their own ways and we cannot copy them. The presidents elected after Tohra sahib, have tried to keep the SGPC system in order.

It’s said that the “envelope culture” for the presidential election is the biggest hurdle in restoring independence of the top office.

It’s not like that. I don’t blame the media overall, but it also spreads wrong perceptions. We have an organisation that has a head. In an organisation, no one can act on his/her own. We are elected on the ticket of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Its president first hears all SGPC members who, then resolve to authorise the SAD president to choose the gurdwara body chief from among them. If the members are asked to choose the president on their own, they won’t be able to do so due to lack of agreement.

It is said the SGPC president is under political pressure. Going by my experience as working on key posts previously, I would say that at least I did not face any such pressure. It was due to lack of any pressure that we have punished all corrupt persons in the SGPC so far.

How were the SGPC president and other office-bearers elected before the introduction of ‘envelope culture’?

Meetings of members were held at that time too, prior to the poll session of the SGPC general house. The decision on the next president was taken at these meetings.

Which are the major challenges before you as SGPC chief?

When any system suffers from stagnation, it takes time to bring it back in order. Like the rest of the world, the pandemic has been a setback. Our main resources of revenue are donation, assets, commercial outlets and the interests of the money deposited. Yet, Guru Ghar has a crunch of nothing and all problems will be fixed. Today is the age of information technology. The negative use of social media has damaged the SGPC, which is another challenge.

How are the SGPC’s ties with Panthic bodies since they allege restrictions by the gurdwara body?

The SGPC represents the entire Sikh quam (community) and is basically a management body. Leaders of all other organisations also visit us. Yes, the SGPC personnel, including the task force, are forced to act stringently when anyone acts unruly or violates the maryada on the premises of Sri Darbar Sahib. If anyone comes to pay obeisance here, nobody stops him or her. For example, the Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel acting jathedar of Akal Takht Bhai Dhian Singh Mand comes here and returns peacefully. Who stops him? Members of other organisations, including Dal Khalsa and the Mann group also come. We have never restricted them.

Is the SGPC facing a credibility crisis? Decreased participation of devotees at events is an example.

The participation of the sangat (community) is shrinking in all gurdwaras. This trend is not only limited to SGPC-managed gurdwaras. Secondly, this statement is not fully true. People have attended functions in big numbers, such as the celebrations of the SGPC’s 100th foundation day. Actually, people don’t have enough time to sit in the gathering these days.

What is your resolve while serving as chief of the SGPC?

This is a sewa (voluntary service). The SGPC president is not a leader, he is a sewadar (servant). The Guru has given me an opportunity of rendering this sewa. I pray that He blesses me with success.