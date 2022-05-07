Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parwana, others falsely framed in Patiala violence: Akal Takht jathedar
Parwana, others falsely framed in Patiala violence: Akal Takht jathedar

The Akal Takht jathedar said that the Patiala violence is nothing but polarisation of votes to garner support of a particular community during elections
Parwana, others falsely framed in Patiala violence: Akal Takht jathedar (ANI)
Published on May 07, 2022 01:13 AM IST
BySurjit Singh, Amritsar

: Terming the police action against Sikh hardliners in the Patiala violence as “unfair and one-sided”, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday said that Barjinder Singh Parwana, who is the main conspirator in the clash, and others have been falsely framed and that the Punjab government was creating communal narrative against Sikhs through the incident.

Police on Sunday arrested Parwana and five others in connection with the clash over an anti-Khalistan march between two groups near the Kali Devi Temple in Patiala that left four people injured on April 29.

“Akal Takht stands with Sikh youths, including Parwana, framed in false cases pertaining to Patiala incident,” the jathedar said during a meeting of Sikh organisations called by him to discuss the issue of police crackdown on Sikh activists after the Patiala violence.

He said that a joint committee would be formed to counter the crackdown on Sikh youths by police.

“The Punjab government is creating communal narrative against Sikhs through Patiala incident and are committing excesses against the Sikh youths. Action being taken by the police is totally unfair and one sided,” he said.

The jathedar alleged that “no action was taken against Harish Singla who publicly announced to take out this march, but Parwana who was taking measures at administrative level to stop this march, was projected as the mastermind of the violence.”

The jathedar said that the Patiala incident is nothing but polarisation of votes to garner support of a particular community during elections.

“Under this politics of polarisations, the Sikhs are being vilified and ruined. All main parties, including BJP, Congress and AAP are indulging in this practice under which Patiala incident is the latest one,” he said.

He appealed to the Sikh bodies to develop cadres to have strong organisations.

