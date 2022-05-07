Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Parwana, others falsely framed in Patiala violence: Akal Takht jathedar
chandigarh news

Parwana, others falsely framed in Patiala violence: Akal Takht jathedar

The Akal Takht jathedar said that the Patiala violence is nothing but polarisation of votes to garner support of a particular community during elections
Parwana, others falsely framed in Patiala violence: Akal Takht jathedar (ANI)
Parwana, others falsely framed in Patiala violence: Akal Takht jathedar (ANI)
Published on May 07, 2022 01:13 AM IST
Copy Link
BySurjit Singh, Amritsar

: Terming the police action against Sikh hardliners in the Patiala violence as “unfair and one-sided”, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday said that Barjinder Singh Parwana, who is the main conspirator in the clash, and others have been falsely framed and that the Punjab government was creating communal narrative against Sikhs through the incident.

Police on Sunday arrested Parwana and five others in connection with the clash over an anti-Khalistan march between two groups near the Kali Devi Temple in Patiala that left four people injured on April 29.

“Akal Takht stands with Sikh youths, including Parwana, framed in false cases pertaining to Patiala incident,” the jathedar said during a meeting of Sikh organisations called by him to discuss the issue of police crackdown on Sikh activists after the Patiala violence.

He said that a joint committee would be formed to counter the crackdown on Sikh youths by police.

“The Punjab government is creating communal narrative against Sikhs through Patiala incident and are committing excesses against the Sikh youths. Action being taken by the police is totally unfair and one sided,” he said.

The jathedar alleged that “no action was taken against Harish Singla who publicly announced to take out this march, but Parwana who was taking measures at administrative level to stop this march, was projected as the mastermind of the violence.”

The jathedar said that the Patiala incident is nothing but polarisation of votes to garner support of a particular community during elections.

“Under this politics of polarisations, the Sikhs are being vilified and ruined. All main parties, including BJP, Congress and AAP are indulging in this practice under which Patiala incident is the latest one,” he said.

He appealed to the Sikh bodies to develop cadres to have strong organisations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Surjit Singh

    Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • AAP MP Sanjay Singh addressing a press conference in Varanasi (HT)

    AAP for CBI probe into Lalitpur, Chandauli incidents

    VARANASI Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and its UP in-charge Sanjay Singh on Friday demanded that the CBI should investigate the Chandauli and Lalitpur incidents under the supervision of the high court,. Singh was addressing a press conference here. To recall, a team of six police personnel, including four women cops, raided the house of history-sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav in Manrajpur village in Chandauli on May 1 to arrest him.

  • The accused, Ankit Bisht of CRPF Colony, reportedly suspected that the child was the result of his wife’s extramarital affair. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Ludhiana man booked for tossing newborn on floor after spat with wife

    A man was booked for tossing The accused, Ankit Bisht of CRPF Colony's two-month-old son on the floor after a spat with his wife on Friday, three days after Ankit's death. The accused, Ankit Bisht of CRPF Colony, reportedly suspected that the child was the result of his wife's extramarital affair. “He has been sending abusive texts and voice messages, accusing me of killing our son,” The complainant, Monika Bisht, the victim's mother said.

  • Since April 17, Agra has been reporting positive cases every day and 21 people were found positive in a day on April 28 . (Pic for representation)

    19 fresh Covid-19 cases in Agra, women found more vulnerable

    Agra Covid cases are on the rise again, and Agra is no exception. In the past 24 hours, seven people recovered from the infection. On Thursday, eight positive cases of Covid-19 were reported. However, in the analysis of the positive cases detected in the recent past, it has been found that women are more vulnerable to Covid-19 here because more women have tested positive compared to men in Agra district.

  • Vendors said that the price of imported scotch is likely to go down by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>450 for a one-litre bottle, and that of IMFL whisky by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300.

    Liquor all set to get cheaper in Gurugram as state govt cuts taxes

    The prices of imported foreign liquor in Gurugram are likely to decrease from June as the excise duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the sale of liquor have been reduced as part of Haryana's new excise policy announced on Friday. Vendors said that the price of imported scotch is likely to go down by 300 to 450 for a one-litre bottle, and that of IMFL whisky by 150 to 300.

  • On April 28, the high court had directed that the matter be listed on May 4 and NOIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari was directed to remain present before the court. But despite the summoning order passed by the court, she was not present when the matter was taken up on May 4. (Pic for representation)

    Allahabad high court issues NBW against NOIDA CEO

    Justice Saral Srivastava passed the order in a contempt plea filed by Manorama Kuchhal and another whose land was acquired in 1990 by Noida Authority but they were not given fair compensation as per law till date. The petitioners have been fighting legal battles since 1990 against the Noida Authority.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out