Parwana, others falsely framed in Patiala violence: Akal Takht jathedar
: Terming the police action against Sikh hardliners in the Patiala violence as “unfair and one-sided”, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday said that Barjinder Singh Parwana, who is the main conspirator in the clash, and others have been falsely framed and that the Punjab government was creating communal narrative against Sikhs through the incident.
Police on Sunday arrested Parwana and five others in connection with the clash over an anti-Khalistan march between two groups near the Kali Devi Temple in Patiala that left four people injured on April 29.
“Akal Takht stands with Sikh youths, including Parwana, framed in false cases pertaining to Patiala incident,” the jathedar said during a meeting of Sikh organisations called by him to discuss the issue of police crackdown on Sikh activists after the Patiala violence.
He said that a joint committee would be formed to counter the crackdown on Sikh youths by police.
“The Punjab government is creating communal narrative against Sikhs through Patiala incident and are committing excesses against the Sikh youths. Action being taken by the police is totally unfair and one sided,” he said.
The jathedar alleged that “no action was taken against Harish Singla who publicly announced to take out this march, but Parwana who was taking measures at administrative level to stop this march, was projected as the mastermind of the violence.”
The jathedar said that the Patiala incident is nothing but polarisation of votes to garner support of a particular community during elections.
“Under this politics of polarisations, the Sikhs are being vilified and ruined. All main parties, including BJP, Congress and AAP are indulging in this practice under which Patiala incident is the latest one,” he said.
He appealed to the Sikh bodies to develop cadres to have strong organisations.
AAP for CBI probe into Lalitpur, Chandauli incidents
VARANASI Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and its UP in-charge Sanjay Singh on Friday demanded that the CBI should investigate the Chandauli and Lalitpur incidents under the supervision of the high court,. Singh was addressing a press conference here. To recall, a team of six police personnel, including four women cops, raided the house of history-sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav in Manrajpur village in Chandauli on May 1 to arrest him.
Ludhiana man booked for tossing newborn on floor after spat with wife
A man was booked for tossing The accused, Ankit Bisht of CRPF Colony's two-month-old son on the floor after a spat with his wife on Friday, three days after Ankit's death. The accused, Ankit Bisht of CRPF Colony, reportedly suspected that the child was the result of his wife's extramarital affair. “He has been sending abusive texts and voice messages, accusing me of killing our son,” The complainant, Monika Bisht, the victim's mother said.
19 fresh Covid-19 cases in Agra, women found more vulnerable
Agra Covid cases are on the rise again, and Agra is no exception. In the past 24 hours, seven people recovered from the infection. On Thursday, eight positive cases of Covid-19 were reported. However, in the analysis of the positive cases detected in the recent past, it has been found that women are more vulnerable to Covid-19 here because more women have tested positive compared to men in Agra district.
Liquor all set to get cheaper in Gurugram as state govt cuts taxes
The prices of imported foreign liquor in Gurugram are likely to decrease from June as the excise duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the sale of liquor have been reduced as part of Haryana's new excise policy announced on Friday. Vendors said that the price of imported scotch is likely to go down by ₹300 to ₹450 for a one-litre bottle, and that of IMFL whisky by ₹150 to ₹300.
Allahabad high court issues NBW against NOIDA CEO
Justice Saral Srivastava passed the order in a contempt plea filed by Manorama Kuchhal and another whose land was acquired in 1990 by Noida Authority but they were not given fair compensation as per law till date. The petitioners have been fighting legal battles since 1990 against the Noida Authority.
