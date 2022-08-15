Passengers stranded as Punbus, PRTC contractual staff go on strike
Passengers had a harrowing time on Sunday as contractual and outsourced staff of Punbus and PEPSU road transport corporation (PRTC) across the state went on strike, affecting bus services. They were demanding regularisation of jobs and equal pay for equal work.
Though it was not a complete shutdown, as regular employees of the department continued work, commuters had to wait for several hours for the buses.
The protesting employees, who had initially planned to go on strike for three days, decided by evening to resume their services after a meeting with state transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and assurance of a meeting with chief minister Bhagwant Mann on August 18.
Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC contract workers’ union president Resham Singh Gill said around 8,000 contractual employees participated in the strike.
The strike came five days after private and mini-bus operators went on a day-long protest to press for their demands, including tax waiver for the Covid-19 pandemic period.
The passengers, meanwhile, were on the receiving end.
Sargun Sharma, who was waiting at the Amritsar bus stand to catch a bus to Jalandhar said, “I have been waiting for over two hours for a bus. If the bus staff is facing any issue, the government should resolve it immediately so that passengers don’t have to bear the brunt of it.”
Surjit Kaur, a Ludhiana resident, said she had plans to visit Amritsar with her family on account of extended Independence Day weekend, but the strike played spoilsport.
Paramjit Singh Koonar, a resident of Model Gram in Ludhiana, said, “As government buses were not plying, private buses remained packed to capacity.”
Left with no other option, say protesting staff
Jatinder Singh, state leader of the union, said, “We have been struggling for many years to get regularised. We had met transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar a few months ago and he promised us to organise a meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann. But nothing happened. We want to apologise to the public because they are suffering due to us. But we are forced to go on strike as we do not have any other option to raise our voice.”
The union’s leader in Amritsar Jodh Singh said hundreds of employees have been working on contract for more than 15 years. “Besides the regularisation of the staff, new recruitment through outsourcing should be stopped. Those employees who have been blacklisted should be restored for their duties. Similarly, 1,000 new buses should be purchased to effectively implement the state government’s free travel schemes,” he said.
Sandeep Singh, president, PRTC and Punbus contractual employees’ union Bathinda said, “AAP government had promised our regularisation but nothing has been done in past four months also. This government is also like the previous governments.”
Navraj Batish, superintendent Shaheed Sukhdev Bus Terminus Ludhiana, said that the strike has impacted 50% of business. Government buses being operated by the regular employees ran as per the schedule, he added.
-
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
-
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
-
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
-
Kashmir’s first multiplex set to open early next monthin Sonawar
Come September and film aficionados in Kashmir will be able to watch the latest movies on the big screen as the Valley's first multiplex is set to open in the Sonawar area here. The multiplex, being developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX, will have three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats, its owner Vijay Dhar told PTI. It will house several food courts, where Dhar plans to promote local cuisine.
-
J&K enthusiasm breaking all records: LG Manoj Sinha on Har Ghar Tiranga drive
A walkathon was organised on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday in which Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with many senior civil, security officials and hundreds of security personnel, besides people marched holding Tricolour in hands. The walkathon, a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, was organised by the Border Security Force from the Lalit Ghat to the Botanical Garden.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics