Patial gang member nabbed in Mullanpur after encounter

The crime investigation agency (CIA) of Mohali police arrested a close associate of gangster Lucky Patial following exchange of fire in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) on Wednesday. Mohali police stated that Navjot, who had recently been released from jail, had returned to arms trafficking. (Getty Images)

According to police, gangster Navjot Singh was hiding in a house in Eco City-1. When asked to surrender, he opened fire at the police, prompting retaliatory action, which resulted in a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was arrested and taken to civil hospital, Phase 6, for treatment.

Police stated that Navjot, who had recently been released from jail, had returned to arms trafficking. The CIA had received information about his whereabouts and, during the operation, recovered a country made Sten gun, two magazines and two additional magazines for different weapons.

Inspector Harminder Singh of the CIA had received a tip-off that Navjot Singh, associated with the Lucky Patial gang, was hiding in House Number 5077 in Eco City-1. Although Navjot owns the house, he is originally from Padol village in Mullanpur. The CIA team moved in to apprehend him, and after a brief exchange of gunfire, he was captured.

Mohali SSP Deepak Pareek and other senior officials visited the site following the operation. SSP Pareek said Navjot had multiple cases under the Arms Act registered against him in various Punjab police stations.

A fresh case was registered against Navjot under charges of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act at the Mullanpur police station.

According to police sources, Navjot worked for the Lucky Patial gang, supplying weapons to its members.

Lucky Patial, a resident of Dhanas in Chandigarh, took over the Bambiha gang after its leader Davinder Bambiha was killed in an encounter in 2016. Operating from Armenia, Patial leads a gang of around 300 shooters from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh. A cash reward of ₹5 lakh has been placed on the head of Patial, a staunch rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs.