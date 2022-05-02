Patiala clash: Key accused Parwana among six more held
Patiala : Police on Sunday arrested the main conspirator, Barjinder Singh Parwana, and five others in connection with the clash between two groups near the Kali Devi Temple in Patiala that left four people injured on April 29.
Two groups had clashed on Friday over an anti-Khalistan march, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords, forcing police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control. With the arrest of six more people, the number of accused who had been nabbed so far reached nine, said the police.
Addressing a press conference, inspector general of police (Patiala range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said: “Main accused Barjinder Singh Parwana has been arrested from Mohali.” Parwana, 38, was presented before a court and was sent to 4-day police remand.
A resident of Rajpura in the district, Parwana is one of the masterminds of Friday’s incident, according to the police. He had been accused of provoking the Sikh radicals to move towards the Kali Devi Temple on Friday. He said that Parwana is already facing the four FIRs.
Parwana, a graduate, is known for making provocative speeches on the social media. He went to Singapore in 2007-08 and returned after staying there for 18 months. He set up his own Sikh seminary ‘Damdami Taksal Rajpura’. He had also participated in the farmers’ protest against the three central farm laws.
Besides Parwana, Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) district president Shankar Bhardwaj and Ashwani Kumar Gaggi Pandit, who had put up provocative posts on the social media, were also arrested. The other persons named in the FIR are Shivdev, a resident of Bal Sikander village in Fatehgarh Sahib, Davinder Singh of Jind, Haryana, and Rajinder Singh of Samana.
The IG said so far, 24 accused has been indentified and 20 police teams are on toes to nab them. He said on the directions of the chief minister, he is personally monitoring the probe and the police will submit the challan in a record time to seek exemplary punishment for anti-social elements.
He said a strict legal action would be taken against those who spread violence and indulge in hate speech on the social media. He also appealed to the media, especially electronic and social media handlers, to verify any news that disturbs law and order and peace before sharing it.
Meanwhile, a large posse of policemen remained deployed near the Kali Devi Temple on Sunday.
Patiala deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney appealed to people not to share any objectionable videos or messages on social media which could lead to unrest in society and create conflict between communities. She said information about such posts should be reported through direct message on the Twitter handle @DCPatialaPb and WhatsApp number for taking suitable legal action in the matter. Sawhney further said peace committee meetings were being held in all the subdivisions of the district.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Heat wave conditions begin to abate in interior Maharashtra
Mumbai: Temperatures across interior Maharashtra appreciably reduced on Sunday, on day four of the ongoing heat wave, with nine of the India Meteorological Department's weather stations in the Vidarbha subdivision (from a total of 10) seeing reductions in the daytime maximum temperature reading. Heat wave alerts continue to be in place for Monday in Wardha and Akola districts, while Chandrapur is on alert till Tuesday. Akola and Amravati showed the most perceptible reduction in temperature.
-
16 IAS officers shifted; Manoj Kumar new APC
The state government on Sunday transferred 16 IAS officers and gave additional responsibilities to some of them. Rural development and panchayati raj, additional chief secretary, Manoj Kumar Singh, has been made the new agriculture production commissioner along with his existing responsibilities. Arvind Kumar has been appointed commissioner, infrastructure and industrial development replacing Sanjeev Mittal who has been appointed chairman, Revenue Board. S Radha Chauhan, additional chief secretary, finance, institutional finance, finance commissioner would have new additional responsibility in the state tax department.
-
Five held in Noida expressway road rage case; victim still critical
Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested five people on Sunday for allegedly running over a man after an altercation on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway early Saturday. Police said the suspects, identified as Naveen Awana (driver), Surya Bhatia, Abhinav Sehgal, Nitish Gupta and Vijyant Bhati, all residents of Noida, fled after the incident but were arrested on the basis of footage from CCTV cameras in the area.
-
CCTV footage of Noida pub brawl case goes viral
Following the death of a man during a brawl in a pub in Gardens Galleria mall in Noida last week, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. The footage, which was captured on April 25, shows the victim, Brijesh Rai, in an altercation with several of the pub staff and the mall's security staff outside the Lost Lemons pub.
-
Truck driver mows down four in Aligarh, several injured
Agra A rashly driven truck mowed down four people in Aligarh on Sunday. Those who died included two employees of Aligarh Muslim University and a 12-year-old boy. The truck driver, who was allegedly drunk, hit about 12 people on the road, ramming into several stalls and people at three locations within a kilometre before being caught by Aligarh police.
