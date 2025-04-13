Patiala encounters: Victims’ kin question police narrative, seek ‘fair’ probe

Amid a sharp rise in police encounters across the state, families of those killed and injured have come forward to question the official narrative, alleging that the encounters were staged. They have demanded independent investigations into the incidents, claiming their loved ones were targeted without due process. The Rajpura encounter took place on March 10 when “drug peddler” Tajinder Singh of Uppalheri village in Rajpura was shot in leg by cops before being arrested. (File)

Recently, the kin of a drug peddling accused injured in a police encounter in Rajpura – he was shot in the leg – alleged that the gunfight was fake. In another incident that occurred on March 13, police had rescued a seven-year-old boy within 24 hours of his abduction for a ₹1-crore ransom with the main accused being killed in an exchange of fire with cops at Mandour Khera village on Nabha Road in Patiala. The family of the alleged kidnapper have also come forward to question the police narrative.

The Rajpura encounter took place on March 10 when “drug peddler” Tajinder Singh of Uppalheri village in Rajpura was shot in leg by cops before being arrested. Patiala SSP Nanak Singh had claimed that cops retaliated after Tajinder opened fire on cops. Tajinder’s family has termed it a fake encounter. His mother Kamaljeet Kaur said, “He was picked up by two cops in an i20 car near Patel School at 3.30 pm. He was then shoved into a black Scorpio car and thereafter policemen took him near Khawajpur village in Rajpura where he was shot in his leg by a police inspector. It was they (cops) who fired two shots at the police vehicle.” Kaur demanded a judicial investigation into the matter.

In another encounter that took place in Mandour village on Nabha Road in Patiala on March 13, the police had rescued a seven-year-old boy who was abducted for a ₹1-crore ransom. According to the FIR, accessed by HT, police inspectors Shaminder, Harry Boporai and Harjinder Dhillon fired at “kidnapper” Jaspreet Singh, who had hid himself in the fields, only after being fired at. As per police version, cops aimed at his leg but the accused opened fire at police inspectors, drawing retaliation which led to his death. The Patiala police had said after the encounter that it was a “natural justice”.

Kin of the “kidnapper” have already raised questions over the police narrative, seeking inquiry by some independent agency. A source familiar with the case said Jaspreet Singh had “multiple bullet wounds” above his waist.

Deceased’s grandfather Jaswinder Singh of Sihan Doud village in Khanna town of Ludhiana said, “Jaspreet had no criminal record. We have lost our kid. The police said the kidnapped kid was not hurt. So, what triggered the police encounter? We need answers.”

Deceased’s father Lakhwinder Singh said, “We are from humble background. We are not strong enough to take up a legal fight. We demand a fair investigation.”

According to reports, around 40 encounters have already taken place in the state this year. When questioned on fake encounter allegations, Patiala Range DIG Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “As per the law, we have a provision of using bare minimum force when we have threat to our lives. If policemen act in their self-defence and to minimise significant damages, there should be no questions.”

Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi said, “It appears that these encounters are fake. If a criminal is trying to flee, cops are supposed to shot only in legs to nab them, instead of killing them (hitting above waist). Quite possible that the alleged accused may tomorrow be declared non-guilty of the crime.”

The Democratic Lawyers Association, Punjab, said it had taken a serious note of allegations regarding extrajudicial killing of Jaspreet Singh. The state committee of the association, in consultation of its convener Daljit Singh, has decided to form a fact-finding team led by co-convener Rajiv Lohatbadi to visit the village to ascertain the facts.