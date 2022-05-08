Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Patiala jail supdt booked, transferred for ‘thrashing’ home guards volunteer

The FIR was registered after a delegation of home guards officials met Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Parek, alleging that home guards volunteer Gurpreet Singh, who was on duty in the jail, was beaten up by Patiala jail superintendent Sucha Singh
Published on May 08, 2022 01:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The FIR was registered after a delegation of home guards officials met Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Parek, alleging that home guards volunteer Gurpreet Singh, who was on duty in the jail, was beaten up by jail superintendent Sucha Singh.

After ascertaining the facts, the SSP ordered the Tripuri police station in-charge to register an FIR against the jail superintendent.

Taking note of jail superintendent’s “unruly” behaviour, additional chief secretary (prisons) VK Januja transferred him to the head office. Manjit Singh Tiwana has been appointed as the new Patiala jail superintendent.

“I have no idea why he thrashed me with sticks. After humiliation, I decided to file a complaint with the SSP,” said Gurpreet.

Officials privy to the development said that last week, the jail superintendent allegedly tortured an inmate who was later rushed to the Rajindra Hospital for treatment.

The SSP said a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Sucha Singh. He said the Tripuri SHO has been asked to involve the accused in the investigation. The jail superintendent was arrested but released on bail later as both the offences are bailable.

