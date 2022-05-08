Patiala jail supdt booked, transferred for ‘thrashing’ home guards volunteer
Patiala: Police have booked the Patiala jail superintendent for allegedly thrashing a home guards volunteer on the jail premises.
The FIR was registered after a delegation of home guards officials met Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Parek, alleging that home guards volunteer Gurpreet Singh, who was on duty in the jail, was beaten up by jail superintendent Sucha Singh.
After ascertaining the facts, the SSP ordered the Tripuri police station in-charge to register an FIR against the jail superintendent.
Taking note of jail superintendent’s “unruly” behaviour, additional chief secretary (prisons) VK Januja transferred him to the head office. Manjit Singh Tiwana has been appointed as the new Patiala jail superintendent.
“I have no idea why he thrashed me with sticks. After humiliation, I decided to file a complaint with the SSP,” said Gurpreet.
Officials privy to the development said that last week, the jail superintendent allegedly tortured an inmate who was later rushed to the Rajindra Hospital for treatment.
The SSP said a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Sucha Singh. He said the Tripuri SHO has been asked to involve the accused in the investigation. The jail superintendent was arrested but released on bail later as both the offences are bailable.
Bagga arrest row: Punjab moves two pleas in HC, wants Centre to be made party
The first application was moved by deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), Mohali, Manvir Singh Bajwa in the court of justice Gurvinder Singh Gill. The high court has adjourned the hearing for May 10. The Punjab government has alleged that its police personnel were “detained” at Janakpuri and Kurukshetra police stations when they had gone to arrest Bagga in connection with a case registered against him at Mohali last month.
Harpal Cheema meets Malwa traders, seeks suggestions for upcoming budget
Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday held a meeting with industrialists and traders from four major districts of the Malwa region, Sangrur, Patiala, Barnala and Malerkotla, for seeking their suggestions regarding the upcomig budget of the state. 2 held with 10 quintal poppy husk in Ferozepur Ferozepur The Ferozepur police have nabbed two drug traders and recovered 10 quintal Poppy husk on Saturday. Both were booked under the NDPS Act.
Bagga row: BJP holds protest outside CM’s residence in Sangrur
Sangrur: BJP workers and supporters on Saturday protested outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was misusing Punjab Police to settle political scores. The protest was held under the leadership of BJP Yuva Morcha. They said the attempt to arrest Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was part of Kejriwal's conspiracy against his political opponents.
₹40-cr bank fraud: CBI searches properties of AAP Amargarh MLA
Patiala The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday conducted searches at the properties of Aam Aadmi Party's Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in connection with a ₹40-crore bank fraud case. In a statement, the federal agency said that as many as three locations in Sangrur and people associated with the accused, including directors, guarantors and private firms, were raided in an ongoing investigation of the case.
Don’t allow any outsider to run Punjab: Anurag Thakur to Bhagwant Mann
Alleging that the Punjab government was being remote-controlled from Delhi, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the state government should respect the mandate given by the people to them. He also advised an AAP minister to read the law book to learn how to run the government. He lashed out at the Punjab government over the arrest of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Tajinder Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police.
