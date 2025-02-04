Patiala jail warder arrested for supplying phones to inmates

Police have arrested a warder of Patiala Central Jail for allegedly supplying mobile phones and other items to inmates. Inspector general of police (prisons) Roop Kumar Arora said: “The jail warder has been arrested and a departmental probe has been ordered. We will take strict action against him based on the findings of the report,” said the IG. (HT File)

Sandeep Singh has been arrested under Section 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 52-A of the Prisons Act. The Punjab jails department has also ordered a departmental inquiry against Singh.

“We have a dedicated — research, analysis and intelligence wing — to identify jail officials who indulged in illegal activities,” he added.

“We have asked jail superintendents to closely monitor working of jail officials to ensure that such illegal activities do not take place,” the IG said.

According to the FIR, jail officials had found a mobile phone from a barrack and it was being used by an inmate, Amritpal Singh. When questioned, Amritpal revealed that jail warder Sandeep Singh had provided him the mobile phone.

“Inmate Amritpal told senior jail officials that Sandeep has been providing mobile phones and other banned items to the inmates. Sandeep also provided a mobile phone to another inmate Harjeet Singh,” reads the FIR.

The police have also booked both the inmates under Section 112 of the BNS and Section 52 of the Prisons Act.

Additional director general of police (Prisons) Arun Pal Singh said they had taken action against 24 jail officials who were found indulging in such activities last year.