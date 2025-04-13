Patiala lad secures 9th rank in NDA exam

As many as 26 cadets from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI) in SAS Nagar (Mohali) have made it to the UPSC merit list for the National Defence Academy (NDA)-154 course, set to begin in June. Cadet Aryan Sofeth from Patiala has secured the ninth rank in the all-India ranking, while 10 cadets from the institute have secured positions in the top 100. Institute director, Major General Ajay H Chauhan (retired), VSM, said the institute has the highest number of cadets for the NDA-154 course commencing in June. (Representational image)

Congratulating them, Punjab employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora said these cadets are the pride of Punjab. Arora also congratulated Gunjot Singh and Aryan Dutt for their selection into the Officer Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, for the Short Service Commission (Technical), 64th course. Gunjot hails from Patiala district while Aryan Dutt belongs to SAS Nagar.

So far, 255 cadets from the institute have joined various service training academies and 170 alumni have been commissioned as officers in the defence services.

Apart from Aryan, the 25 others who have secured merit positions are Anhad Singh Khatumria, Mohanpreet Singh, Armaanvir Singh Adhi, Bhaskar Jain, Manjot Singh, Nimit Soni, Harkanwal Singh, Udhaybir Singh Nanda, Prjveer Singh, Aditya Mishra, Ranbir Singh, Ishmeet Singh, Ishaan Sharma, Samarvir Singh Heer, Balraj Singh Heera, Abhay Pratap Singh Dhillon, Bhuvan Dhiman, Harmanpreet Singh, Sahib Singh Dhaliwal, Divanshu Sandhu, Bhavik Kansal, Gurvanshbir Singh, Ojas Gaint, Shiven Tayal and Gagandeep Singh.