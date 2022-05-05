Patiala law university declared containment zone as 60 test Covid +ve
Patiala: Sixty students of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, has been found Covid positive in the last two days, prompting the district administration to declare it a containment zone.
The administration has asked the university authorities to get the hostels vacated by May 10 to check the spread of infection. The university has also decided to postpone offline term-end exams for the time being. The date sheet will be announced after taking stock of the situation, said officials. The revised schedule will be rolled out in due course, besides shifting again to the online mode of teaching, they said.
Patiala deputy Sakshi Sawhney said: “Reviewed Covid cases at RGNLU today. Health teams are deployed since the last three days on the camps. The university was advised standard operating procedure and to keep constant liaison with parents. Those positive have mild symptoms and are isolated in separate blocks. The university has been declared a containment zone and has been directed to complete 100% testing.”
Twenty students contracted the infection on Tuesday while 40 tested positive on Wednesday. As the reports of 40 positive students reached the district administration authorities on Wednesday morning, the deputy commissioner asked the health department to help the university to contain the spread of Covid-19.
However, students have expressed dissatisfaction over the health services and management of containment zone on the campus.
According to a report, the cases are expected to rise as several farewell parties were organised on the campus without following the Covid protocols.
-
Farmers raise sanitation issues at dairy complexes in Ambala
Scores of dairy farmers, mostly operating within the limits of the municipal corporation, have flagged the dearth of facilities at the dairy complexes in Kanwala and Katholi villages in Ambala City. A resident of Sector 7, Rishi Pal, said he shifted to Kanwala complex in 2015 and the civic body has not even cleaned the choked sewage lines once.
-
Disciplinary action: Sidhu says he has given the right to reply to time
Chandigarh : Days after Congress' Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary recommended action against party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for “anti-party” activities, the former state Congress chief, in a cryptic post on Twitter on Wednesday, said “he has given the right to reply to time”. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has referred the matter to the disciplinary action committee headed by senior party leader AK Antony.
-
Panjab University teachers push for adoption of central service rules
Panjab University teachers on Wednesday voiced their support for the adoption of the recent notification of service conditions for UT employees during their general body meeting. Senators Rajat Sandhir and Jatinder Grover had last month also proposed the amendments in service conditions in view of the recent notification of central service rules for UT employees. The service conditions of PU teachers are determined on the basis of the PU calendar.
-
SC acquits Punjab man of murder of 2 children of woman he loved
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted a man from Punjab, convicted for kidnap and murder of two minor children, and sentenced to 20-year of rigorous imprisonment. The top court said that when a conviction is based solely on circumstantial evidence, such evidence and the chain of circumstances must be conclusive enough to sustain a conviction.
-
Good news for immigrants as US extends work permits by 18 months
Washington: The Biden administration has announced that certain categories of immigrants, including those seeking green cards and spouses of H-1B visa holders, would be permitted to use their expired work permits for an additional 18 months, offering a reprieve to thousands of Indians working in this country and prevent further disruption for US employers. The move announced by the department of homeland security on Tuesday will come into effect from May 4, 2022.
