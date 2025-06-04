Patiala: Minor sodomy victim threatened in court, claims father

The 15-year-old boy, who was allegedly sodomised by his schoolteacher, was threatened by unidentified persons in court when he had gone to record his statement before the judge, his father claimed. The minor had gone to court to record his statement before the judge. (Shutterstock)

The minor’s father said, “My son was openly threatened by an unidentified person in court on Tuesday. We have already informed the judge, and the police. My son is being pressured and intimidated for speaking the truth.”

The boy’s father further expressed his displeasure over the fact that the accused, who is a physical education teacher at his son’s school, has not been arrested even four days after the registration of the FIR.

“Police should arrest the accused teacher at the earliest. I demand that the accused teacher gets exemplary punishment for his act,” he said.

The teacher, who was a recipient of the National Teacher Awards in 2018, has been booked under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and Section 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As per the police FIR, the 15-year-old, a kabaddi player, was staying at the school hostel. He had gone to school for his biometric attendance on May 28 evening when the teacher allegedly called him to his house and sodomised him.

Patiala Police officials said raids are on to nab the accused teacher. They added that probe has also been initiated into the threats received by the minor. On Monday, the Punjab education department had suspended the teacher.