Patiala municipal corporation razes three illegal buildings

Patiala municipal corporation on Wednesday razed three illegal buildings. These commercial units were constructed without any approvals and violate building bylaws of the state government
Patiala municipal corporation commissioner Keshav Hingonia said the MC razed three illegal buildings as owners of the land failed to provide key documents. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

The Patiala municipal corporation on Wednesday razed three unauthorised buildings. These commercial units were constructed without any approvals and violate building bylaws of the state government. MC commissioner Keshav Hingonia said the owners of the land failed to provide key documents, including a corporation-approved building plan. “These building were constructed when the model code of conduct for the assembly elections was in place. Reports of illegal construction had been coming in after the elections culminated,” he said.

