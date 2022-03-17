Patiala municipal corporation razes three illegal buildings
The Patiala municipal corporation on Wednesday razed three unauthorised buildings. These commercial units were constructed without any approvals and violate building bylaws of the state government. MC commissioner Keshav Hingonia said the owners of the land failed to provide key documents, including a corporation-approved building plan. “These building were constructed when the model code of conduct for the assembly elections was in place. Reports of illegal construction had been coming in after the elections culminated,” he said.
-
Delhiwale: Bittu’s best samosa
It is in the spirit of infinite possibilities that you ought to try this most unusual samosa in an old Delhi shop — it is stuffed with moong dal. It has to be among the tastiest samosas in Delhi today.
-
Merged MCD could slash top-level posts, may cause disputes, tussles
MCD was the second-largest civic body in the world after the Tokyo Metropolitan Area when it was trifurcated by the then Congress government, according to several serving and retired civic officials. It was headed by a commissioner, who was assisted by six additional commissioners, 22 directors and department heads overseeing key functions such as horticulture, education, engineering, sanitation among others.
-
Delhi vaccinates 3,800 kids aged 12-15 years on Day One of drive
At least 615,000 children in the 12-15 years age group are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. Senior citizens (60 years and above), who are yet to get their precautionary dose can also get the jab at any vaccination centre in Delhi from Wednesday.
-
Delhi picks senior DMRC exec as Metro chief; Centre’s view awaited
Senior government officials said that the Delhi government has sent the file to the central government which is supposed to hold consultations with the Delhi government before the name is finalised.
-
Former judge of Jharkhand HC Harish Chandra Mishra named Delhi Lokayukta
Last month, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi told the Delhi high court that the process of appointing a Lokayukta was going on.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics