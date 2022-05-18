Patiala violence: Nihang who made vitriolic remarks about Goddess Durga held from HP

Patiala: Patiala police on Wednesday arrested one more person in connection with the Patiala violence that took place on April 29.

Ravinder Singh, alias Amrik Singh, alias Ranjit Singh, alias Kaka, a resident of Hero Khurd village in Mansa, who made vitriolic remarks against Goddess Durga near the Kali Devi Temple in Patiala during a clash between Sikh radicals and right-wing activists, was arrested from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Parik said during raids, it was revealed that Ravinder has shifted base to Himachal Pradesh. After chasing him for 10 days, a team of police led by inspector Shaminder Singh arrested him from Mandi. He is facing charges under Sections 153-A (indulging in wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SSP said.

Before becoming a Nihang, the accused was a truck driver. The SSP said the police will produce him in a court on Thursday to take remand and to seek information about his associates.