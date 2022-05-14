Patiala violence: Police arrest four persons, pistol recovered

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Police said that the accused have been arrested on the basis of CCTV footage of the Patiala violence and pistol and a live cartridge have been recovered from them
Published on May 14, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

: Police have arrested four persons in connection with a shooting incident during the Patiala violence and recovered a pistol, used at the time, and a live cartridge from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek said that the accused have been arrested on the basis of CCTV footage. They have been identified as Husanpreet Singh alias Husan, Nimesh alias Nishu, Yasdev alias Yada and Kushal

The accused have been sent to judicial custody, he added.

The SSP said that on the basis of the camera footage investigated by the Special Investigating Team and other proofs pertaining to the violence, which took place on April 29, a case under sections 307, 323, 506, 148, 149 of the IPC and sections 25, 27/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered at Kotwali Police Station Patiala.

Another case under sections 295-A, 153-A, 452, 380, 427, 504, 147, 148, 149 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984, has been registered at Kotwali Police Station Patiala.

Balwinder Singh, who was injured in the shooting incident, has been arrested in this case. He was admitted to hospital for further treatment. The SIT has also arrested Princepal Singh, accused in the same case.

Four people were injured in a clash between members of a right-wing group and Sikh radicals during an anti-Khalistan rally in Punjab’s Patiala town last month, prompting the authorities to fire bullets in the air and clamp a curfew to quell the violence.

Police said violence broke out near the city’s Kali Devi temple during the march and resulted in the two groups hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords.

Last week, the main accused, Barjinder Singh Parwana, was among those arrested in connection with the clash.

More than 10 persons have been arrested so far.

