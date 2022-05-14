Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patiala violence: Police arrest four persons, pistol recovered
chandigarh news

Patiala violence: Police arrest four persons, pistol recovered

Police said that the accused have been arrested on the basis of CCTV footage of the Patiala violence and pistol and a live cartridge have been recovered from them
Patiala violence: Police arrest four persons, pistol recovered (ANI)
Patiala violence: Police arrest four persons, pistol recovered (ANI)
Published on May 14, 2022 01:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

: Police have arrested four persons in connection with a shooting incident during the Patiala violence and recovered a pistol, used at the time, and a live cartridge from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek said that the accused have been arrested on the basis of CCTV footage. They have been identified as Husanpreet Singh alias Husan, Nimesh alias Nishu, Yasdev alias Yada and Kushal

The accused have been sent to judicial custody, he added.

The SSP said that on the basis of the camera footage investigated by the Special Investigating Team and other proofs pertaining to the violence, which took place on April 29, a case under sections 307, 323, 506, 148, 149 of the IPC and sections 25, 27/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered at Kotwali Police Station Patiala.

Another case under sections 295-A, 153-A, 452, 380, 427, 504, 147, 148, 149 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984, has been registered at Kotwali Police Station Patiala.

Balwinder Singh, who was injured in the shooting incident, has been arrested in this case. He was admitted to hospital for further treatment. The SIT has also arrested Princepal Singh, accused in the same case.

Four people were injured in a clash between members of a right-wing group and Sikh radicals during an anti-Khalistan rally in Punjab’s Patiala town last month, prompting the authorities to fire bullets in the air and clamp a curfew to quell the violence.

Police said violence broke out near the city’s Kali Devi temple during the march and resulted in the two groups hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords.

Last week, the main accused, Barjinder Singh Parwana, was among those arrested in connection with the clash.

More than 10 persons have been arrested so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The reply to an RTI filed by Harman Singh Sidhu revealed that multiple Chandigarh-based hotels are operating without fire safety certificates. (ANI)

    Several Chandigarh hotels operating without fire safety certificates, reveal RTI papers

    The reply to an RTI application revealed that several hotels, guest houses, motels and restaurants are operating in Sector 43, Attawa village, Sector 42, Burail village, Sector 45, Kajheri village, Sector 52 and Daria village near railway station without the mandatory fire safety certificates Only one hotel, KLG Hotels Private Limited, Sector 43, has the mandatory permissions. The information was accessed from the municipal corporation by ArriveSAFE president Harman Singh Sidhu.

  • The SDRF team rescued the injured woman and sent her to a hospital. The three bodies were recovered and handed over to the district police. (SDRF)

    3 killed after vehicle falls into 250-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand

    Three people, including a woman, have died while another sustained injury when a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 250-metre-deep gorge in Champawat district on Thursday late night, police said on Friday. SDRF officers said the vehicle had fallen into a 250-metre-deep gorge after its driver Basant Gahatori lost control nearly one kilometre before Pati area. A woman was injured critically while three other passengers died on the spot.

  • Students managing a jampacked classroom at Government High School, Gaispiura, Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

    Staff crunch: With teachers on examination duty, class monitors run the show at Ludhiana’s govt schools

    The exam season has once again brought the severe staff crunch at government schools in Ludhiana district to the fore. The revelation comes just three days after chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced that sweeping changes will be made to government educational institutions in Punjab during an interaction with around 2,500 school principals of the state which was held in Ludhiana. Covid guidelines were also blatantly violated as three students were seen sharing a single bench.

  • A Faridkot court on Friday granted bail to jailed Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in two 2015 sacrilege cases wherein derogatory posters were put up at Bargari and torn pages of a ‘bir’ were found scattered near a gurdwara.

    Dera head Ram Rahim gets bail in two sacrilege cases

    With this, Ram Rahim has secured bail in all three politically sensitive cases connected with the 2015 Bargari sacrilege incidents, which had triggered a massive protest in Punjab, resulting in the killing of two Sikh protesters in police firing. The dera head is lodged in Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak town since August 25, 2017, after he was awarded a 20-year jail term for the rape of two followers.

  • The mining department conducted a raid at Rehrwan village in Moga district in the wee hours of Friday and seized three tractor-trailers loaded with illegally-extracted sand from the bed of the Sutlej.

    3 tractor-trailers loaded with illegal sand seized in Moga

    Moga : The mining department conducted a raid at Rehrwan village in Moga district in the wee hours of Friday and seized three tractor-trailers loaded with illegally-extracted sand from the bed of the Sutlej. Deputy superintendent of police Manjeet Singh said that acting on a tip-off, the police and the mining department conducted a raid around 1am.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out