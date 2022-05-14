Patiala violence: Police arrest four persons, pistol recovered
: Police have arrested four persons in connection with a shooting incident during the Patiala violence and recovered a pistol, used at the time, and a live cartridge from their possession.
Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek said that the accused have been arrested on the basis of CCTV footage. They have been identified as Husanpreet Singh alias Husan, Nimesh alias Nishu, Yasdev alias Yada and Kushal
The accused have been sent to judicial custody, he added.
The SSP said that on the basis of the camera footage investigated by the Special Investigating Team and other proofs pertaining to the violence, which took place on April 29, a case under sections 307, 323, 506, 148, 149 of the IPC and sections 25, 27/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered at Kotwali Police Station Patiala.
Another case under sections 295-A, 153-A, 452, 380, 427, 504, 147, 148, 149 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984, has been registered at Kotwali Police Station Patiala.
Balwinder Singh, who was injured in the shooting incident, has been arrested in this case. He was admitted to hospital for further treatment. The SIT has also arrested Princepal Singh, accused in the same case.
Four people were injured in a clash between members of a right-wing group and Sikh radicals during an anti-Khalistan rally in Punjab’s Patiala town last month, prompting the authorities to fire bullets in the air and clamp a curfew to quell the violence.
Police said violence broke out near the city’s Kali Devi temple during the march and resulted in the two groups hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords.
Last week, the main accused, Barjinder Singh Parwana, was among those arrested in connection with the clash.
More than 10 persons have been arrested so far.
Several Chandigarh hotels operating without fire safety certificates, reveal RTI papers
The reply to an RTI application revealed that several hotels, guest houses, motels and restaurants are operating in Sector 43, Attawa village, Sector 42, Burail village, Sector 45, Kajheri village, Sector 52 and Daria village near railway station without the mandatory fire safety certificates Only one hotel, KLG Hotels Private Limited, Sector 43, has the mandatory permissions. The information was accessed from the municipal corporation by ArriveSAFE president Harman Singh Sidhu.
3 killed after vehicle falls into 250-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand
Three people, including a woman, have died while another sustained injury when a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 250-metre-deep gorge in Champawat district on Thursday late night, police said on Friday. SDRF officers said the vehicle had fallen into a 250-metre-deep gorge after its driver Basant Gahatori lost control nearly one kilometre before Pati area. A woman was injured critically while three other passengers died on the spot.
Staff crunch: With teachers on examination duty, class monitors run the show at Ludhiana’s govt schools
The exam season has once again brought the severe staff crunch at government schools in Ludhiana district to the fore. The revelation comes just three days after chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced that sweeping changes will be made to government educational institutions in Punjab during an interaction with around 2,500 school principals of the state which was held in Ludhiana. Covid guidelines were also blatantly violated as three students were seen sharing a single bench.
Dera head Ram Rahim gets bail in two sacrilege cases
With this, Ram Rahim has secured bail in all three politically sensitive cases connected with the 2015 Bargari sacrilege incidents, which had triggered a massive protest in Punjab, resulting in the killing of two Sikh protesters in police firing. The dera head is lodged in Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak town since August 25, 2017, after he was awarded a 20-year jail term for the rape of two followers.
3 tractor-trailers loaded with illegal sand seized in Moga
Moga : The mining department conducted a raid at Rehrwan village in Moga district in the wee hours of Friday and seized three tractor-trailers loaded with illegally-extracted sand from the bed of the Sutlej. Deputy superintendent of police Manjeet Singh said that acting on a tip-off, the police and the mining department conducted a raid around 1am.
