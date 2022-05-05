Patiala violence: Shiv Sena demands probe by independent agency

Activists of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) have demanded a probe into the violent clash that took place in Patiala on April 29.

Party state spokesperson Chanderkant Chadha said the state president of the party, Yograj Sharma, had met the DGP on April 26 and cleared the party’s stand that it was not supporting Harish Singla’s move to march against Khalistan.

While addressing a press conference at circuit house here on Wednesday, Chadha demanded a probe by an independent agency into the incident.

“It needs to be probed whether Harish Singla and the other group led by Baljinder Singh Parwana were acting on the directions of forces who want to throw the state into the dark day of militancy for their petty political gains,” said Chadha.

He said that the role of a senior police officer should also be probed. “When the senior police officers were aware of the situation then why no action was taken to prevent it from occurring,” he said.

Akal Takht calls meeting of Sikh organisations

AMRITSAR The Akal Takht has called a meeting of various Sikh organisations to deliberate over the Patiala clashes at the Akal Takht secretariat on Friday.

“Presenting the incident of Patiala as a fight between Hindus and Sikhs by the government with a conspiracy and targeting Sikh youth and arresting their families show the politics of polarisation for votes. If it continues to happen, there is an apprehension of the situation turning like the situation that was in the 1970s and 80s in Punjab. To deliberate on the issue, a meeting is scheduled to be held at 10 am on Friday,” reads the letter issued by the Akal Takht to various Sikh organisations.

Two groups had clashed over an anti-Khalistan march, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords, forcing police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control, near the Kali Devi Temple in Patiala that left four people injured on April 29. Police had arrested the main conspirator, Barjinder Singh Parwana, and five others in connection with the clash.