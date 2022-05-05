Patiala violence: Shiv Sena demands probe by independent agency
Activists of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) have demanded a probe into the violent clash that took place in Patiala on April 29.
Party state spokesperson Chanderkant Chadha said the state president of the party, Yograj Sharma, had met the DGP on April 26 and cleared the party’s stand that it was not supporting Harish Singla’s move to march against Khalistan.
While addressing a press conference at circuit house here on Wednesday, Chadha demanded a probe by an independent agency into the incident.
“It needs to be probed whether Harish Singla and the other group led by Baljinder Singh Parwana were acting on the directions of forces who want to throw the state into the dark day of militancy for their petty political gains,” said Chadha.
He said that the role of a senior police officer should also be probed. “When the senior police officers were aware of the situation then why no action was taken to prevent it from occurring,” he said.
Akal Takht calls meeting of Sikh organisations
“Presenting the incident of Patiala as a fight between Hindus and Sikhs by the government with a conspiracy and targeting Sikh youth and arresting their families show the politics of polarisation for votes. If it continues to happen, there is an apprehension of the situation turning like the situation that was in the 1970s and 80s in Punjab. To deliberate on the issue, a meeting is scheduled to be held at 10 am on Friday,” reads the letter issued by the Akal Takht to various Sikh organisations.
Two groups had clashed over an anti-Khalistan march, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords, forcing police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control, near the Kali Devi Temple in Patiala that left four people injured on April 29. Police had arrested the main conspirator, Barjinder Singh Parwana, and five others in connection with the clash.
-
Amandeep Bansal is new GMADA chief administrator
A 2016-batch IAS officer, Amandeep Bansal, has been appointed as the new chief administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority. Bansal has replaced 2009-batch IAS officer Vipul Ujwal, who has been transferred as special secretary, water supply and sanitation, Punjab. Prior to this, Bansal was holding the charge of additional secretary, personnel, Punjab, and has also served as additional secretary, home affairs and justice, Punjab. He is likely to assume office on Thursday.
-
Biker, disabled beggar killed in hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali
A 29-year-old motorcyclist and an unidentified beggar were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali. Investigating officer Baljinder Singh said a resident of Phase 11, Vivek Sharma was on his way to work in Sector 83 around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. When Sharma reached Sector 82, a speeding Tata Indigo hit his motorcycle from behind. A seriously injured Sharma was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Phase 8, where doctors declared him brought dead.
-
Mohali greenfield alignment project: NHAI smells rat in ₹263-crore jump in land acquisition cost
In a significant development in the Greenfield Alignment project, the National Highways Authority of India has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, questioning and seeking a probe into the ₹263-crore increase in the land acquisition cost in respect of the 30-km stretch between Mehmadpur, Ambala, and IT City, Mohali. The road will further connect to the 32-km stretch till Kurali.
-
Chandigarh records 6.2 mm rain after a dry spell of 67 days
City residents' long wait for a decent rain spell ended on Wednesday with 6.2 mm rain, which caused the mercury to drop by 3.4 degrees, providing respite from the scorching heat. Due to the change in weather, the maximum temperature dipped from 36.7C on Tuesday to 33.3C on Wednesday, 4.1 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also went down from 29.5C to 26.3C, but was 4.8 notches above normal.
-
Scribe attacked, robbed of phone, wallet in Zirakpur
A 56-year-old journalist, working for a vernacular newspaper, was brutally assaulted with sharp-edged weapons and robbed of The victim, Alok Verma, a resident of Amolak Enclave, Zirakpur's mobile phone and wallet in Zirakpur in the wee hours of Wednesday. He is under treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he received 26 stitches on the head. According to his wife, Sakshi Verma, Alok is posted in the Panchkula office of Amar Ujala newspaper.
