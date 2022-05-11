Patti MC’s ex-chief among 4 Congressmen booked for ‘breaking open’ sealed shop

Four Congress leaders, including Patti municipal council (MC)’s former president Dalbir Singh Sekhon, have been booked for allegedly breaking open a shop which was sealed over allegations of illegal encroachment.

The action comes around three weeks after the MC’s Congress president was dethroned by a no-confidence motion passed with the help of 10 turncoat councillors.

The case was registered on Monday after the MC’s executive officer (EO) Bhupinder Singh and other staff members staged a protest outside the office of deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Patti) Maninderpal Singh, demanding action against the accused for forcefully breaking open a sealed shop.

MC executive officer Bhupinder Singh, in his complaint, said, “We had sealed a shop with the help of police on Sunday. On Monday, the shop was forcibly opened by the accused who came in a Tata Safari SUV laden with arms and also tore off public notices pasted on the shop.”

The others booked in the case have been identified as Raj Kumar alias Raju, the husband of ward number 15’s incumbent councillor Raman, his son Ballu and ward number 3’s present councillor Harjinder Singh alias Boby. Some unidentified persons have also been booked.

The case has been registered under Sections 427 (causing damage), 186 (obstructing public servant), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

The DSP said, “We have arrested Raju while the other accused are absconding.”

Meanwhile, Congress’ former Patti MLA Harminder Singh Gill said the action was a result of political vendetta. He said, “Raju has been running the shop for the last 20 years. A case regarding the shop is already pending in a local court. However, the Patti MC, under pressure from AAP government, has vacated the shop illegally and confiscated the items stored in it.”

Gill said, “The AAP first snatched the MC powers from Congress illegally by poaching our councillors and now they are harassing our party’s leaders and workers by lodging cases. Raju’s wife Raman is among five councillors of Congress party who have not shifted base to the AAP.”

Of the 19 wards in the city, Congress had won 15 seats during the 2021 elections while AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had won two seats each.

After the newly formed AAP government announced Patti MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar as the state’s transport minister, many councillors started leaving the Congress. On April 19, a no-confidence motion was passed against Dalbir Singh Sekhon in the presence of Bhullar. Fourteen councillors, including 10 of the 15 councillors of Congress party, voted in favour of the no-confidence motion, thus dethroning Sekhon.

