PAU bids adieu to researcher NS Bains

NS Bains retired from the post of Punjab Agricultural University’s director of research on Tuesday; apart from spearheading PAU’s research programme, he is a stalwart in the field of wheat breeding
Bains, who was also a student of PAU, joined the department of plant breeding and genetics in 1991 as assistant plant breeder. (HT File)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

NS Bains retired from the post of Punjab Agricultural University’s director of research on Tuesday.

Apart from spearheading PAU’s research programme, he is a stalwart in the field of wheat breeding and his work on the triticale and durum varieties led to their adoption and cultivation by major industrial players of the country. He has also guided 16 MSc and PhD students .

Bains, who was also a student of PAU, joined the department of plant breeding and genetics in 1991 as assistant plant breeder and went on to get his postdoctoral fellowship at International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Philippines. He also attended the ‘Student Centred Learning’ at Ohio State University, USA and has 100 research/ extension publications to his credit.

“Though retiring from official duties, I am always available for my colleagues and students for any help that I can offer for the betterment of the institution,” said Bains.

