PAU clears new PR132 parmal variety for limited sowing in kharif season

After a decade of research and field trials, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has developed a high-yielding variety of parmal rice, PR132, audited as economically viable for all stakeholders. The new variety will be released for the forthcoming kharif season, with the PAU’s extension team tasked with promoting it for limited sowing for the first year. PAU’s rice breeder GS Mangat said PR132 is nitrogen-use efficient and requires 25% less urea than other varieties.

Experts say PR132 has the maximum yield of all other varieties. Its irrigation requirement and residue generation are like those of other non-basmati varieties.

“Experts have calculated the average yield of PR132 at 31.5 quintals per acre while another popular variety PR126 produces about 30 quintals per acre. The average yield of PR131 is recorded at 31 quintals, and the newly developed variety is higher,” Mangat said.

“Other popular non-basmati need two bags of urea (90 kg each) to meet the nitrogen requirement per acre, the new variety needs 1.5 bags for the same area. The millers who checked the milling quality of the variety during the trials, at the university, graded it as excellent,” Mangat added.

The lead scientist in the project said the variety was sown for four consecutive kharif seasons since 2021 before it was cleared for farmers to sow it.

He said that PR132 is a 110-day crop after transplant and is an impressive seed advancement.

Farmers should start the nursery around May 20 and synchronise the transplant of the crop with the monsoon season around June 20-30.

As per the protocol, rice growers are being advised to sow it on 1-2 acres for the first time this year.

University agronomist Buta Singh Dhillon said that an advisory for limited sowing for the maiden season is given to let the rice growers check the crop success response in zones with different soil and farm conditions across the state.

“Last year, the rice millers had a reservation that the rice recovery from the popular PR126 was 67%. Whereas, PR132 produced 70% rice after milling, leading to a good response from the millers. Our trials showed that a record yield and higher rice recovery from the paddy offer solutions for farmers and millers. Taste of the new variety is also better,” said Dhillon.