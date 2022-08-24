PAU develops wheat variety with higher heat tolerance

After farmers suffered crop losses due to sudden rise in temperature during the previous Rabi season, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) introduced a new genetically stronger wheat variety (PBW 826), which has better heat tolerance as compared to other existing varieties available in the market.

The variety was introduced during the two-day annual research and extension specialists’ workshop for Rabi crops held at Manmohan Singh Auditorium on Tuesday.

Introduced after four years of clinical and field trials, the new PBW 826 variety has witnessed 31% and 17% more yield than HD 3086 and HD 2967 varieties of wheat respectively. The variety also takes 148 days to mature while other varieties take 150 days to mature. After remaining first in the breeding trials for consecutive three years, it is a candidate for the national release, said the PAU experts.

Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, director of research, PAU, discussed salient research findings in Rabi crops and gave an overview of the recommended crop variety of PAU that is awaiting approval of the state committee.

On the decreased wheat yield in 2022, vice-chancellor (V-C) Dr Satbir Singh Gosal recollected how sudden rise of temperature in February-March led to a loss of crores of rupees, which could be avoided in future if farmers are climate ready, he added. Similarly, frost in winters causes depletion of mustard seed, again causing losses in yield and quality.

Dr Gosal also discussed the accelerated breeding programme facility for developing heat resistant wheat varieties, under which it is possible to release a variety in 6-7 years’ time as compared to the standard 10 years.

Exemplifying the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Dr Gosal added, “Our value should increase during the crisis but if we suffer yield losses, we are forced to import grains, rather than exporting them for greater profit. Thus, genetically stronger varieties and germplasm enhancement will be high on our agenda.”

