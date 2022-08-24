PAU develops wheat variety with higher heat tolerance
Introduced after four years of clinical and field trials, the new PBW 826 variety has witnessed 31% and 17% more yield than HD 3086 and HD 2967 varieties of wheat respectively. The variety also takes 148 days to mature while other varieties take 150 days to mature. After remaining first in the breeding trials for consecutive three years, it is a candidate for the national release, said the PAU experts.
After farmers suffered crop losses due to sudden rise in temperature during the previous Rabi season, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) introduced a new genetically stronger wheat variety (PBW 826), which has better heat tolerance as compared to other existing varieties available in the market.
The variety was introduced during the two-day annual research and extension specialists’ workshop for Rabi crops held at Manmohan Singh Auditorium on Tuesday.
Introduced after four years of clinical and field trials, the new PBW 826 variety has witnessed 31% and 17% more yield than HD 3086 and HD 2967 varieties of wheat respectively. The variety also takes 148 days to mature while other varieties take 150 days to mature. After remaining first in the breeding trials for consecutive three years, it is a candidate for the national release, said the PAU experts.
Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, director of research, PAU, discussed salient research findings in Rabi crops and gave an overview of the recommended crop variety of PAU that is awaiting approval of the state committee.
On the decreased wheat yield in 2022, vice-chancellor (V-C) Dr Satbir Singh Gosal recollected how sudden rise of temperature in February-March led to a loss of crores of rupees, which could be avoided in future if farmers are climate ready, he added. Similarly, frost in winters causes depletion of mustard seed, again causing losses in yield and quality.
Dr Gosal also discussed the accelerated breeding programme facility for developing heat resistant wheat varieties, under which it is possible to release a variety in 6-7 years’ time as compared to the standard 10 years.
Exemplifying the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Dr Gosal added, “Our value should increase during the crisis but if we suffer yield losses, we are forced to import grains, rather than exporting them for greater profit. Thus, genetically stronger varieties and germplasm enhancement will be high on our agenda.”
-
Tight security in place for PM’s Mohali visit on August 24
The stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mohali on Wednesday to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital at Medicity, Mullanpur. Three-tier security has been put in place in and around Medicity, with the Special Protection Group taking charge of the inner circle of the inauguration spot. Ahead of the PM's visit, which is expected around 1 pm, all schools falling in the vicinity of Medcity will remain closed.
-
Chandigarh forms anti-narcotics task force to crack down on drugs
Amping up its crackdown on drug trade, the Chandigarh administration has constituted an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). Constituted in line with the March directives of the Union ministry of home affairs, ANTF will keep a check on the supply and distribution of drugs, particularly synthetic drugs, to eradicate drug abuse in Chandigarh. It will prepare and maintain a database of drug peddlers that will also be shared with the Narcotics Control Bureau and adjacent states.
-
Study tour: Not just Goa, Chandigarh councillors decide to pack bags for Mumbai too
Taking up the controversial study tour to Goa at the MC House meeting on Tuesday, majority of councillors not only decided to give it the go-ahead, but even added Mumbai as another destination, bumping up its ₹14-lakh cost further. In the last 16 years, councillors have already toured Germany, Austria, Italy, Coimbatore, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Ahmedabad to study their advancements in waste processing.
-
Covid snuffs out two lives in Chandigarh, Panchkula
After no Covid-related death for four consecutive days, the tricity recorded two fatalities on Tuesday. Among the deceased were a 59-year-old woman from Chandigarh and a 63-year-old man from Panchkula. The woman was a resident of Manimajra. The man lived in Sector 12-A, Panchkula. Mohali led the daily tally with 74 cases, followed by Panchkula with 62 and Chandigarh with 39. 386 in Mohali and 144 in Panchkula.
-
Father of three held for raping seven-year-old girl at Mohali forest
Police have arrested a father of three for kidnapping and raping a seven-year-old girl in a forest area near Togan village in Mohali. The accused was identified as a resident of Dhanas, 28, Prakash. According to police, on August 19, the seven-year-old girl, along with three other minor children, had gone to the garbage dump near Togan village to collect scrap. An investigation was launched on the father's complaint and the accused was arrested.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics