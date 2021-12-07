Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PAU teachers’ association president’s hunger strike enters Day 6

Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (PFUCTO) president and Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) teachers’ association leader Harmeet Singh Kingra’s hunger strike entered its sixth day on Monday
PAU contractual employees protesting against the state government outside the varsity’s Thapar Hall in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet SIngh/HT)
He had started the hunger strike in support of the demands of university and college teachers seeking implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission of Punjab.

According to members of the association , Kingra’s condition was stable, but his blood pressure had dropped in the morning and is being monitored.

They said that Kingra’s health is deteriorating, but he will continue the hunger strike. Moreover, the students of the university have also joined the protest now. From now, two students of the university will observe a single day hunger strike to mark their support and encourage the protestors.

Sources said that the cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and mayor Balkar Sandhu have approached Kingra so that his demands can be discussed with the government.

On the other hand, contractual employees continued to stage a protest outside PAU’s Thapar Hall on Monday. These employees are protesting for the past seven days and demanding regularisation of old employees and a hike in salary.

Meanwhile, a delegation of DPL and contractual employees also met PAU vice-chancellor DK Tiwari to end the impasse. However, the talks are still on as both the parties could not reach a consensus.

