PAU protest: Kingra ends hunger strike
chandigarh news

PAU protest: Kingra ends hunger strike

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu visited the pandal outside Thappar Hall of PAU and offered juice to Kingra and assured to raise the demands of association members in a cabinet meeting scheduled for December 9.
Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu offers juice to teachers union leader Harmeet Singh Kingra. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 03:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After seven days of hunger strike, president of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (PFUCTO) and PAU Teachers’ Association, Harmeet Singh Kingra, finally broke his fast-unto-death on Wednesday.

However, later PFUCTO, Punjab Agricultural University and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University teaching staff decided to continue strike till the notification is issued. The decision was taken following a marathon meeting with finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and then with chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

On the other hand, fissures appeared in the Daily Paid Labourer (DPL) and contractual employee union. A faction of contractual employees led by Jagwinder Singh Grewal remained absent from the protest, after mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu’s visit on December 7, who assured to take up the issue of hiring contractual staff for 500 vacant posts of the university and the remaining DPL staff on contractual basis.

