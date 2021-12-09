PAU protest: Studies disrupted, no clarity on exams

The protests at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have led to future of more than 4,000 students studying in PAU and around 1,000 students of Guru Angad dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) at stake.

No clear directions have been issued until now, whether the exams will be conducted on December 9 or will be put off. The practical exams for undergraduate courses were scheduled for the first week of December and theoretical from the second week.

On the other hand, class-four daily paid labourer (DPL) employees have refused to assist postgraduate students in any experimental work. It is being alleged that the outside labour is not allowed to enter the university to help the students in carrying out field experiments.

Due to the strike, education of students has been affected for the last seven days and students are demanding to reschedule examinations lined up for December. Seminars are not being held, hospitals and labs of the Veterinary University are also locked.

MSc agriculture students were seen working as farm labour in the experimental fields. “This is a crucial period for conducting wheat sowing experiments. The DPL employees are not joining us. If we wait for labour then this crucial period will lapse. And we may have to wait for the whole year to conduct the experiment. This could lead to delaying our degree. So, we decided to conduct the field work and began helping each order in carrying out labour work,” said the students in the experimental field.

A BSc agriculture final year student said, “Due to the pandemic, our studies have taken a hit and the teachers’ protests have led to delay in examinations. We are not sure when to submit the synopsis and when the seminar will be conducted.”

