Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PAU protest: Studies disrupted, no clarity on exams
chandigarh news

PAU protest: Studies disrupted, no clarity on exams

No clear directions have been issued until now, whether the exams will be conducted on December 9 or will be put off due to the protest at PAU. The practical exams for undergraduate courses were scheduled for the first week of December and theoretical from the second week.
PAU contractual association employees sitting in protest outside the vice-chancellor’s office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
PAU contractual association employees sitting in protest outside the vice-chancellor’s office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 03:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The protests at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have led to future of more than 4,000 students studying in PAU and around 1,000 students of Guru Angad dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) at stake.

No clear directions have been issued until now, whether the exams will be conducted on December 9 or will be put off. The practical exams for undergraduate courses were scheduled for the first week of December and theoretical from the second week.

On the other hand, class-four daily paid labourer (DPL) employees have refused to assist postgraduate students in any experimental work. It is being alleged that the outside labour is not allowed to enter the university to help the students in carrying out field experiments.

Due to the strike, education of students has been affected for the last seven days and students are demanding to reschedule examinations lined up for December. Seminars are not being held, hospitals and labs of the Veterinary University are also locked.

MSc agriculture students were seen working as farm labour in the experimental fields. “This is a crucial period for conducting wheat sowing experiments. The DPL employees are not joining us. If we wait for labour then this crucial period will lapse. And we may have to wait for the whole year to conduct the experiment. This could lead to delaying our degree. So, we decided to conduct the field work and began helping each order in carrying out labour work,” said the students in the experimental field.

A BSc agriculture final year student said, “Due to the pandemic, our studies have taken a hit and the teachers’ protests have led to delay in examinations. We are not sure when to submit the synopsis and when the seminar will be conducted.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out