PAU research fellow dies under mysterious circumstances

Police said that the PAU research fellow had consumed the wrong medicine, following which his condition started deteriorating and he was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment
PAU officials reached the house of the research fellow and paid their condolences to his family. (Representative image)
PAU officials reached the house of the research fellow and paid their condolences to his family. (Representative image)
Published on May 12, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A research fellow at the economics and sociology department of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) died under mysterious circumstances at his rented accommodation in Asha Puri on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sumit Kumar, 31, a native of Kotkapura.

Police said that Sumit had consumed the wrong medicine, following which his condition started deteriorating and he was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment.

His body was sent to the civil hospital where the post-mortem was performed. The viscera has been sent for chemical examination to the State Forensic Sciences Laboratory.

Sumit had been selected along with 20 other candidates as agriculture sub-inspector in 2019, but the appointments had been stayed after it was challenged in the high court. A family member said that Sumit was stressed for the past few months.

HS Kingra, president of the PAU Teachers’ Association (PAUTA), expressed grief over the passing away of the young economist. “It is an irreparable loss for the university. He could have contributed a lot to the upliftment of the agriculture sector,” said Kingra.

Many professors and fellow researchers reached Sumit’s house to pay their condolences to the family over the untimely demise of the research scholar. His body was taken to Kotkapura where his last rites were performed.

Agri-economist Shruti Bhogal said Sumit was an amiable and a kind person. “He was great at his work and an asset to his team. He always came across as an enthusiastic and cheerful person. I knew him as a person who never quits and it saddens me to not be able to see him anymore. He will be deeply missed,” said Bhogal.

Sumit is survived by his wife and 2-year-old son.

Thursday, May 12, 2022
