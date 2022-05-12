PAU research fellow dies under mysterious circumstances
A research fellow at the economics and sociology department of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) died under mysterious circumstances at his rented accommodation in Asha Puri on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Sumit Kumar, 31, a native of Kotkapura.
Police said that Sumit had consumed the wrong medicine, following which his condition started deteriorating and he was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment.
His body was sent to the civil hospital where the post-mortem was performed. The viscera has been sent for chemical examination to the State Forensic Sciences Laboratory.
Sumit had been selected along with 20 other candidates as agriculture sub-inspector in 2019, but the appointments had been stayed after it was challenged in the high court. A family member said that Sumit was stressed for the past few months.
HS Kingra, president of the PAU Teachers’ Association (PAUTA), expressed grief over the passing away of the young economist. “It is an irreparable loss for the university. He could have contributed a lot to the upliftment of the agriculture sector,” said Kingra.
Many professors and fellow researchers reached Sumit’s house to pay their condolences to the family over the untimely demise of the research scholar. His body was taken to Kotkapura where his last rites were performed.
Agri-economist Shruti Bhogal said Sumit was an amiable and a kind person. “He was great at his work and an asset to his team. He always came across as an enthusiastic and cheerful person. I knew him as a person who never quits and it saddens me to not be able to see him anymore. He will be deeply missed,” said Bhogal.
Sumit is survived by his wife and 2-year-old son.
-
Behbal Kalan firing: 2 months to go before deadline, case status has not changed
The 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case has not moved an inch in the trial court or Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) since a three-month deadline was set by the government to bring the case to a logical conclusion. A team of lawyers, constituted by the state government, to give monthly updates to the victims' kin reached Faridkot on Wednesday.
-
IPS officer resigned due to corruption in Karnataka govt: Siddaramaiah
Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that senior IPS officer P Ravindranath's purported resignation pointed to corruption in the state government. Siddaramaiah said Ravindranath was assigned to investigate those who had availed fake certificates and take action against them. “As per Ravindranath's statement, he has investigated a few influential leaders and hence he was transferred by the government,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that this was not correct.
-
Lt gen Gajendra Joshi takes over as GOC-in-C, Mathura Strike 1 Corps
Agra Lieutenant general Gajendra Joshi took over as General Officer Commanding–in–Chief of Strike 1 Corps in Mathura. He replaces lieutenant general MK Katiyar. Lieutenant general Gajendra Joshi has had vast operational experience, including Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka. He was actively involved in counter terrorism operations as a battalion commander in south Kashmir and as a sector commander in Manipur.
-
Panthic gathering: Moderate, radical Akalis put up united front for release of Sikh prisoners
In a rare development in the recent history of Sikh politics, moderate and radical Akalis joined hands on Wednesday to fight for the release of Sikh prisoners serving life imprisonment in various terror cases. Former Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, Baljit Singh Daduwal was also present in the meeting. The leaders, who support different ideologies and are usually seen opposing Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, put up a united front during the meeting.
-
BBMP election likely to serve as key to gauge urban voter sentiment
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city's civic body elections, if held, presents the Bharatiya Janata Party with an opportunity to win the support of the biggest urban population in the state and a chance to increase its tally in the 2023 assembly elections, according to multiple people aware of the developments. The Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) managed to get two seats.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics