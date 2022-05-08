PAU student hangs herself in hostel room

A student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room at Punjab Agricultural University’s Hostel 11 on Saturday evening.

The 20-year-old victim, who hailed from Pathankot, was pursuing a bachelor of technology degree in food and technology, and was in her second year. In her suicide note, the victim apologised to her parents for taking the extreme step. She said they had already spent a lot of money on her, and asked them to spend the remainder on her brother.

The victim’s roommate found her lifeless body at around 5.15pm and raised the alarm. PAU station house officer inspector Gurpreet Singh said that the victim shared the room with three other students, two of whom had gone home over the weekend. “The third roommate had left the room at around 11am and returned in the evening. In the meantime, the victim had hung herself with a dupatta.”

The victim’s body has been sent for postmortem. Her teachers and friends said that the victim was a bright student who also participated in extracurricular activities.

Man held after wife ends life

Ludhiana A man was arrested for abetment after his wife died by suicide at their house in Khanna on Saturday.

The victim’s father said the accused used to harass his daughter and was also having an extramarital affair. “She was tired of the frequent quarrels, and ended her life,” she said.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh said a case had been registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.