PAU student hangs herself in hostel room
A student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room at Punjab Agricultural University’s Hostel 11 on Saturday evening.
The 20-year-old victim, who hailed from Pathankot, was pursuing a bachelor of technology degree in food and technology, and was in her second year. In her suicide note, the victim apologised to her parents for taking the extreme step. She said they had already spent a lot of money on her, and asked them to spend the remainder on her brother.
The victim’s roommate found her lifeless body at around 5.15pm and raised the alarm. PAU station house officer inspector Gurpreet Singh said that the victim shared the room with three other students, two of whom had gone home over the weekend. “The third roommate had left the room at around 11am and returned in the evening. In the meantime, the victim had hung herself with a dupatta.”
The victim’s body has been sent for postmortem. Her teachers and friends said that the victim was a bright student who also participated in extracurricular activities.
Man held after wife ends life
The victim’s father said the accused used to harass his daughter and was also having an extramarital affair. “She was tired of the frequent quarrels, and ended her life,” she said.
Sub-inspector Davinder Singh said a case had been registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.
-
924 police personnel reshuffled in Ludhiana
Days after the transfer of station house officers, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma reshuffled 924 police personnel on Friday night. “While the reshuffle is being touted as the biggest in a decade, the transfer of at least 1,500 more cops is on the cards,” an officer privy to the matter, said on condition of anonymity. Sharma said the cops had been transferred on administrative grounds.
-
PWD superintending engineer booked for seeking ₹21 lakh bribe
A superintending engineer of the public works department (B&R) has been booked for allegedly demanding ₹21 lakh bribe from a contractor at the “behest of ministers” for approving a tender for widening a road, the police said on Saturday. The case was registered on Friday at the Batala Civil Lines police station after a court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) issued an order to investigate the matter.
-
Fire breaks out at chemical trader’s shop in Ludhiana
A fire broke out in a chemical trader's shop in the basement of a three-storey building near Punjab Agricultural University's Gate Number 3 on Saturday morning. The fire broke out in Walia Complex at around 8.45am, and soon the basement was engulfed with thick black smoke. Panicked shopkeepers alerted the fire brigade, and two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. The firefighters were able to douse the flames by 11.30am.
-
AAP Khadoor Sahib MLA launches app to redress public grievances
In a new initiative, Aam Aadmi Party's Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura on Saturday launched an online application for solving the grievances of the people of his constituency. The app, E-Office Khadoor Sahib, can be downloaded by scanning a QR code. The MLA has also appointed a volunteer in every village of the constituency to ensure the use of the online portal to provide hassle-free services to various departments of the state government.
-
29-year-old rapes mentally challenged niece in Ludhiana, booked
A 29-year-old man was booked for sexually assaulting his mentally challenged teenaged niece in Sanjay Gandhi Colony on Saturday. The victim's mother said, “I had gone out for some work, leaving my 14-year-old daughter, who has been mentally challenged since birth at home. However, when I returned, I saw my brother-in-law raping my daughter. I raised the alarm, after which he fled.” “It is unclear for how long he had been sexually assaulting her,” she added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics