PAU unveils new paddy variety with high yield, low residue traits

BATHINDA: Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has developed a new high-yielding non-basmati paddy variety, PR133, after seven years of research and field trials. The variety will be introduced in the upcoming kharif season, with the state agriculture department tasked with promoting it for limited sowing in the first year. Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has developed a new high-yielding non-basmati paddy variety, PR133, after seven years of research and field trials. The variety will be introduced in the upcoming kharif season, with the state agriculture department tasked with promoting it for limited sowing in the first year.

Experts said the non-basmiti PR133 is resistant to all 10 prevalent pathotypes of bacterial blight in Punjab. It recorded an average yield of 30.5 quintals per acre during trials conducted across university fields and farmers’ farms, according to PAU agronomist Buta Singh Dhillon.

“PR133 possesses long, slender, clear, translucent grains with high total and head rice recovery. This variety produces high-quality rice and is specifically in demand in the agro industry due to its grain quality,” said Dhillon.

The new variety of parmal rice is medium duration variety with an average plant height of 109cm. PAU experts said this is part of the crop variety diversification initiative.

Authorities said that before releasing crop varieties, the PAU experts test new varieties in five different climatic zones — Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Patiala, Bathinda and Kapurthala — to audit exhaustive data outcomes of various parameters, including lodging tolerance, grain quality and yield.

“PR133 can potentially contribute to the chronic challenge of mitigating paddy residue. It matures in 111 days after transplanting and gains 2 inches less height than other popular varieties. Lower height will produce less biomass,” added Dhillon.

Farmers should start the nursery around May 20 and synchronise transplanting the crop with the monsoon season around June 20-30.

Muktsar chief agriculture officer Jagsir Singh said that, as per protocol, rice growers are being advised to sow it on 1-2 acres for the first time this kharif season.